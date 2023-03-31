Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Sunak says voters will decide whether they think he is out of touch after swimming pool criticism

31 Mar 2023 2 minute read
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Darlington Council leader Jonathan Dulston (far left), Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen (far right) and Darlington MP Peter Gibson (second from left) in Firth Moor looking at a pothole. Photo Stefan Rousseau PA Images

Rishi Sunak has insisted voters will “make up their own minds” if they consider him out of touch following criticism of his luxury private swimming pool.

The Prime Minister visited Darlington in the North East on Friday as he campaigns for the Tories in the run-up to the May local elections.

He sought to focus on funding to fix potholes, but faced questions over reports his heated pool uses so much energy that the local electricity network had to be upgraded

Pressed by local broadcasters on whether that makes him out of touch, the Prime Minister insisted he had taxed the windfall profits of oil companies to ease energy bills.

“People can make up their own minds if that support is sufficient enough,” he added, describing the support the Government provided as “enormous”.

“I want people to feel better off, I want to put more money in their pockets, we’re only going to be able to do that if we get inflation down.”

Last week Mr Sunak released a summary of his tax return, showing he earned around £4.8 million over the last three years.

Potholes

Mr Sunak told broadcasters “today we’re announcing more money for potholes” as he was photographed inspecting a road defect during the tightly controlled Darlington visit.

Downing Street confirmed there was no new money being pledged on top of the £200 million in the Budget two weeks ago.

The Prime Minister was also highlighting new regulations, coming into force on Saturday, that will see utility companies penalised for leaving streets in poor condition.

The new “performance-based inspections regime” was announced nearly a year ago.

Mr Sunak said: “There’ll be more fines, more inspections, that’s also going to help. We want to make sure it’s easy for people to get around. That’s what our local team are delivering here.”

Tim Wickenden
Tim Wickenden
5 hours ago

The PM’s arrogance is breath taking.

Alan Jones
Alan Jones
46 minutes ago
Reply to  Tim Wickenden

Partly right there Tim, my first thought was he’s delusional with his rhetoric but also, he’s full on with the photo opportunity act that is well worn out & past it’s well by date as well as being crass in the way he presents himself going by the way of that photo at the top. Troubling to think that there are those out there outside of the already converted who will swoon over this & think this very wealthy tax evader is the man to ease their financial woes.

Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
4 hours ago

I can just see him under a bejewelled head-dress sitting on a throne and we have more than enough of them already. I suspect his experience is so lacking for the job in hand it makes for an infernal treble of three PM’s in a row. Now that I challenge anyone to predict the odds of that occurring again…

Barbara H.
Barbara H.
4 hours ago

That’s not a pothole – it’s a puddle!
You can lose your car down some of the ones in Port Talbot.

Welsh_Siôn
Welsh_Siôn
3 hours ago

Sunak could easily fill that pothole with that bloke on the extreme left.

defaid
defaid
6 minutes ago
Reply to  Welsh_Siôn

Not if Barbara H. is to be believed!

