Sunak should apologise for ‘foolish’ comments on Scottish nationalism – Swinney
John Swinney has urged Rishi Sunak to apologise for his “foolish” comments labelling Scottish nationalism as a danger to the UK.
In a speech on Monday, the Prime Minister said the coming five years are set to be among the “most dangerous”, as he included independence supporters in a list of threats alongside Russia, Iran and North Korea.
The comments were previously condemned by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.
First Minister Mr Swinney has now demanded the Prime Minister apologises and withdraws the remarks, which he said were “disrespectful”.
He said comparisons with “extremists” are “very poorly judged” and heighten negative debate.
Poorly judged
Speaking during a visit to Alloa Academy on Wednesday, Mr Swinney told LBC: “I think the Prime Minister’s reference was poorly judged, very poorly judged.
“I don’t think it helps to assist civilised, reasonable debate in our society. There’s absolutely no relationship between all of these classifications that he linked Scottish nationalists to.
“I want to make sure we have respectful debate. I think the Prime Minister’s contribution slotted in directly to disrespectful debate.
“I think he should apologise, I think he should withdraw his remarks. I think they’re foolish remarks.”
Threats
In his speech, Mr Sunak listed a number of growing threats, including war, terror and authoritarianism promoted by countries like Russia and Iran.
He also said “extremists” are exploiting the global conflicts to divide the country.
The Prime Minister said: “From gender activists hijacking children’s sex education to cancel culture, vocal and aggressive fringe groups are trying to impose their views on the rest of us.
“They’re trying to make it morally unacceptable to believe something different and undermine people’s confidence and pride in our own history and identity.
“Scottish nationalists are even trying to tear our United Kingdom apart.”
Speaking on BBC radio’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross defended the Prime Minister’s remarks.
He said: “What Rishi Sunak was discussing in his speech on Monday was threats to the United Kingdom. This was a wide-ranging speech on a number of threats.
“I don’t think anyone would believe that a party that wants to tear up the United Kingdom, end the United Kingdom by removing Scotland from it, is anything but a threat to the United Kingdom.”
Asked if he thought it was offensive to group independence supporters in with “extremists”, he said: “He was going through a range of threats to the United Kingdom.
“The future of the UK is under threat from a party that wants to destroy it.
“The SNP get up every morning to tear Scotland out of the UK.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Hasn’t Sunak heard about Plaid Cymru?
Continuing the attack on the people of the UK.
This party really is disgusting. Today they show they are in the pockets of religious fundamentalists with their bans on sex ed and attacks on sections on society clearly they aim it at. And today they attack cyclists, they attack unemployed (Mel Stride trying to to a Tebbit), the system for checks of fresh produce into the UK crashed, and Windermere seems a dumping ground for all Conservatives policies.
Top School Top Boy Top Millionaire PM; a know nothing, clueless, amoral stranger in a strange land…
Those who foisted him on the country should be in stocks on ‘Westminster Bridge’…
Which country Rishi? Cymru, Alba or Angleland? Think you’ll find Scottish and Welsh patriots are trying to dissolve the imperial, BRITISH NATIONALIST Tory STATE. Nobody’s trying to tear apart your country. You’re just very confused about what country you’re in.