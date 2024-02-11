Sunak should ‘swallow some pride’ and bring back Johnson, says Kwasi Kwarteng
Rishi Sunak should be “swallowing some pride” and bringing back Boris Johnson to help boost the Tories’ electoral fortunes, ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said.
Mr Kwarteng, who announced this week that he would be quitting Parliament at the general election, also said the Prime Minister needed to “work on his outreach with backbenchers” to prevent more from standing down.
Electoral force
He told GB News on Sunday: “I’ve always been a big Boris fan. He had a very good success as an electoral force.
“You know, we’re 20 points behind, and the polls haven’t really moved in the last year.
“So, it’s not time to simply say, ‘more of the same’. Something has to change for us to have a chance of winning.
“And if that means swallowing some pride and you’re suppressing a bit of ego by reaching out to someone who’s an approved campaigner then, yeah, then he should do that.”
Dismal polling
Mr Kwarteng, who briefly headed up the Treasury during Liz Truss’ premiership, said that dismal polling for the Tories played into his decision not to stand for re-election.
“I think the fact that we’re facing a difficult election has something to do with it,” he said.
Mr Sunak had not tried to change his mind, he said, adding that he “wouldn’t expect that” as the Prime Minister was “busy”.
But Mr Sunak should “work on his outreach with backbenchers” if he wanted to dissuade others from quitting, Mr Kwarteng suggested.
Mr Kwarteng, who represents Spelthorne, in Surrey, is among more than 50 Conservatives or former Conservatives who have announced their exit at the election later this year.
Coming from the right of the Tory Party, Mr Kwarteng was a key ally of Ms Truss and served as her chancellor for 38 days before he was sacked amid the chaos caused by his tax-cutting mini-budget.
The Crazy former chancellor Kwarteng who wrecked the economy along with loony liz Truss saying Sunak the P M and former Chancellor who wasted hundreds of Billions of pounds saying he should bring back the MEGA MEGA incompetent buffoon Boris sums up the Tory incompetence 3 names of politicians english at that why we should get out of the U k
This the same bloke that tanked a country but had a wine and cheese party before budget where there is a good chance people got inside info and made millions shorting the £?
Yeah, jog on kitty.
Yes, Sunak bring back the crazy gang of the last decade! We’ve already got that Cameron guy, drop in old Boris and promise to make Truss the Chancellor, maybe even dig up the old favourire Thatcher – and perhaps they’ll win! It really shows how desperate they are getting!
Kwasi trying to create a new image as strategist ? Shocking first attempt from the boy.
Doesn’t Fat Shanks Look like Mr Punch probably known to the oligarchs of Italy as little Pulcinella while his pal Dr Morte doesn’t need any introduction. That Kwarteng…him and Truss must have the skin of a Rhino…
The staggering incompetence of Boris, exposed during the covid enquiery by experts who he refused to listen to, still fresh in the media, and this clown, yes hes a clown, thinks it’s ok to bring Boris back into the fold. So out of touch with the people of Britain, and it would seem reality itself as well. Useless incompetent oaf, are the kindest words I can find for this man.