Sunak slammed for ‘shameless bandwagon jumping’ over farmer’s protests
Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP has slammed the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for “jumping on a bandwagon” by joining a Welsh farmers’ protest in north Wales.
Farmers across Wales have objected to the Welsh Labour government’s proposals to change farming subsidies to require more land to be set aside for environmental schemes.
The sustainable farming scheme (SFS), which is currently under consultation, would require 10% of a farmer’s land to be covered in trees and the same amount again set aside for wildlife habitat.
Sorry
Mr Sunak met protesting farmers outside the Welsh Conservative Conference in Llandudno, where he offered his support for their cause, telling them he was “sorry for what you are going through”.
Ms Saville Roberts, the MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd described Mr Sunak as “shameless” to claim he is on the side of Welsh farmers given his government’s record.
She said that the Conservative UK Government has consistently undermined Welsh farmers, slashing farm funding by £243m since Brexit, striking damaging trade deals with Australia and New Zealand that undercut local producers, and allowing supermarkets to exploit farmers while reaping substantial profits.
“Rishi Sunak is utterly shameless to claim he is on the side of Welsh farmers,” she said.
“It is his Tory Government that has cut Welsh farm funding by £243m since Brexit. It is his Tory government that is undercutting our farmers through damaging deals with Australia and New Zealand. It is his Tory government that allows supermarkets to rake in profits while our farmers get a pittance.
“Sunak does not care about Welsh farmers and is simply jumping on a bandwagon to try and scrape back a few votes.”
Anger
Taking questions after his speech at the conference, Mr Sunak also said there was “visceral anger” among the farming community in Wales.
“That anger is palpable, and they have every right to be angry,” he said.
“By the Welsh government’s own assessment, their ideas are going to lead to thousands of job losses, reduce our food production and food security and destroy farm incomes.
“It just demonstrates again why their plans are the wrong ones and the wrong ones, particularly, for rural Wales.
“There are farmers outside here today and they are expressing that anger and we will do everything we can, and you guys are doing a great job of highlighting that this is the reality of Labour in power.”
Sunak knew he was on safe ground there, and even if the crowd had turned on him, he was sure of swift medical attention in one of the 40 new hospitals the Tory’s have built, not that I would want him to come to any harm, of course. More cac again from a Tory leader.
Labour is killing rural Wales is what was written on the tractor.
I have India written on the tyres of my car, but I have never been there.
Silly comment
Sad to see former Plaid cllr and TV pop up Gareth Wyn Jonea on this band waggon. After his hosting of Jacob Ree Mob this latest Tory neet up at the Tory Llandudno Conference will im sure be remembered post election ?
Foreign potentate stirs up trouble at protest while uninvited guest in neighbouring country…
Talk of trouble, Truss meets up with Trump’s Bannon, that woman is dangerously crazy and Bannon is the devil’s spawn. Will Sunak or Truss’ constituents pull the plug on this ‘Scottish’ Sister…Hubble bubble toil and trouble…
In my opinion, Liz Saville Roberts is one of the most honest mps there is.
(Is that because) I fully agree with everything she has said in this article! (?)
I’d advise all those Welsh farmers protesting not to trust a Tory baring gifts. Less we & you forget. This is the very same man & party who during the 2016 Brexit referendum and 2019 General Election supported a hard Brexit, meaning the loss of your once generous EU subsidies and access to a 500 million strong marketplace. Welsh farming suffers thanks to Brexit. It now means less money to Wales block. A loss of hundreds of millions of EU Structural Funding, which will not only affects Welsh Government coffers, but Agriculture too , in turn Welsh farmers and rural… Read more »