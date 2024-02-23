Sunak tells Welsh Tories economy is producing ‘green shoots’ of recovery

The public are seeing the “green shoots” of the economy improving, the Prime Minister has said.

Speaking at the Welsh Conservative Conference in Llandudno on Friday, Rishi Sunak said the public are “feeling that the economy has turned the corner”, adding: “Things are getting better.”

Turned the corner

The Prime Minister said: “There is a palpable sense out there, regardless of what Keir Starmer might want to say because he’s always keen to talk down Britain, I can tell actually on the ground people are, since the beginning of this year, feeling that the economy has turned the corner.

“They do see those green shoots. They can see that things are getting better.

“Inflation has been more than halved, mortgage rates starting to come down, wages have been rising for six, seven months in a row now.

“We just saw today… energy bills significantly down. Consumer confidence, business confidence, again, a survey out yesterday, highest it’s been in years.

“Businesses like yours feeling better about the future and that is why it is so important that we stick to our plan.”

Mr Sunak spoke at Venue Cymru to a well-attended hall of Conservative members.

