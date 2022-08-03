Sunak’s extremism plans could criminalise supporters of Welsh and Scottish independence

Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak has been warned that plans to treat those who “vilify” Britain as extremists could criminalise supporters of Scottish and Welsh independence.

The plans floated earlier today included widening the “definition of extremism to include people who vilify the country”.

According to the Telegraph newspaper, “sources in the Sunak camp said he believed extremists did not just want to attack the UK’s values but also the country’s very existence”.

Rishi Sunak pledged to focus on “rooting out those who are vocal in their hatred of our country”.

independence campaigners

Dr Maria Norris, assistant professor in international relations at Coventry University, told The Scottish National the plans were an attack on independence campaigners.

“That is very, very telling as those who are arguing for and campaigning for Scottish independence or Welsh independence or Irish reunification, they do want the United Kingdom to stop existing as it currently is,” she said.

“So is this going to be a form of extremism as well?”

“I have been researching UK counter-terrorism for decades, I am an expert on terrorism and extremism and this is not something you see from Islamic terrorism.

“They are not attacking the UK’s right to exist or anything like that, the whole thing about attacking the country’s very existence – that is about separatism and independence, so it is a very deliberate inclusion.

“It is an attack, really, on those that are campaigning for independence.” she added.

Counter-terrorism chief Sir Peter Fahy, who was also chief constable of Greater Manchester police, told The Guardian that “vilification” could be far too broad a brush to define extremism.

“The widening of Prevent could damage its credibility and reputation. It makes it more about people’s thoughts and opinions.

“It is straying into thought crimes and political opinions.

“Political opposition is not where police should be, it is those who pose a serious threat and risk of violence, not those opposed to political systems.”

Rishi Sunak’s new policy announcement comes as he and leadership rival Liz Truss are set to conduct the latest in a string of hustings in Cardiff today.

