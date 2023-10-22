Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Sunak’s personal phone number ‘published online’

22 Oct 2023 2 minute read
Rishi Sunak. Photo Gareth Fuller. PA Images

The Prime Minister’s phone number has been published online in an embarrassing security breach.

Rishi Sunak’s personal mobile number was revealed after social media pranksters published audio of the phone ringing and the Prime Minister’s answerphone message responding, The Sun reported.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “We don’t comment on security matters.”

The number is the one Sunak has used for many years – including while chancellor and during last year’s leadership election, the newspaper said.

He was reportedly given a new, separate number when he came to power almost a year ago.

But the online video that emerged on Sunday appears to show the personal number has continued to be in operation.

Earlier this month it emerged that Mr Sunak told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry he was unable to provide WhatsApp messages sent from the number because he failed to back them up and had changed phones several times so “does not have access” to them.

It is not the first time that a prime minister’s mobile phone number has been available online.

Boris Johnson was advised to stop using his personal phone and not access it again on security grounds while serving as prime minister in May 2021 after it emerged his number had been freely available online for 15 years.

That led to a protracted process to extract his messages for the Covid-19 inquiry, reportedly made more complicated because he forgot his passcode.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.