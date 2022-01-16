Sunday Times declares Mark Drakeford ‘comfortably the most popular UK leader’
The Sunday Times newspaper hs declared the First Minister “comfortably the most popular UK leader” due to his handling of the Covid pandemic.
Pointing to his approval polls and public support in Wales, the newspaper said that Mark Drakeford’s “nurse-knows-best approach” seems to have won over the public, giving him a higher approval than Boris Johnson or Nicola Sturgeon.
Meanwhile, in the marginal constituencies that the Conservatives won in 2019, “Johnson is toxic here and it takes a long while to find anyone with a good word to say about his government”.
The article was written by the newspaper’s Washington correspondent Josh Glancy, who declare that due to Mark Drakeford’s differing approach to handling the pandemic “the Welsh border, which has been mostly ignored since the two nations were unified under Henry VIII in 1536, has begun to matter again”.
Wales has generally imposed harsher lockdown rules then England throughout the pandemic, including a five mile ‘stay local’ rule during the first lockdown. The First Minister also decided to introduce new rules on outside sports and hospitality over the New Year, while England did not.
Those rules are due to be relaxed over the next two weeks, with crowds at elite sports such as the Six Nations returning next Friday.
But the Sunday Times also warns that Drakeford, a “cricket-loving, clarinet-playing academic” may also be “playing with fire”.
“His emphasis has been on ‘following the science’, which he has accused Johnson of blithely ignoring. With some recent restrictions, however, there is also a sense that he is playing the populist, feeding anti-English, anti-Tory, anti-Boris sentiment in a way that could imperil the union between the two countries,” the article says.
“Certainly the question of devolution, which has been an uncertain one in the minds of many older Welsh voters since a referendum supported it by a narrow margin in 1997, now appears settled.
“Welsh language use has soared, with the government’s ‘one million speakers by 2050’ goal looking well within reach, and there is growing confidence in the future, despite the country’s economic difficulties.”
The tory trolls i. wales are not going to like that!
The difference between Drakford ànd Boris .He his seen has being honest in his way of running Wales with his limited power’s and the labour party in Wales have not been given contracts to they’re mates
Boris Johnsons disrespect to people in England has really vindicated Drakeford’s approach to the pandemic. The tory unionists can’t say a thing to criticise him anymore on this matter when their whole party including their quisling Welsh branch have been caught out breaking the law while we all missed christmases, didn’t see family and friends for months, had people in hospital etc. How can anyone believe them anymore? If they want to implement any more lockdowns, they are screwed because no-one in England will listen to them ever again.Meanwhile here, we have a leader that follows the science, sticks to… Read more »
Mark Drakeford will answer a question directly and not hide behind some preprepared statement. I think he is to be admired.
“feeding anti-English, anti-Tory, anti-Boris sentiment in a way that could imperil the union between the two countries,”
I think you’ll find that Davies, Cairns and Hart are already doing that with their lickspittle toadying to Westminster over the place they are elected to represent.
With every snipe, with every barb and and dogma-turd they throw, the Tories in Wales are doing more for Welsh indepenence than Plaid and Yes.Cymru combined.
Keep it up I say.
I think this probably says a lot about the state of politicians across the UK right now.
Drakeford has made some terrible decisions in his Covid response, but he’s probably done the best job of dealing with Covid of all the leaders.
The Times want to give Sturgeon credit less than they want to give Drakeford credit but Scotland have clearly, at least in terms of data we have so far, led the way with covid response.
Terrible decisions such as?
Not introducing a mask mandate September 2020.
Not taking decisive action at the start of the pandemic (even though Scotland had already done it so devolved nations did have the power at the time)
Completely removing all restrictions in November 2020 after the firebreak lockdown, meaning we had a totally out of control case rate in the run up to Christmas that year.
There’s plenty they’ve got right, but they’re not perfect.
“”feeding anti-English, anti-Tory, anti-Boris sentiment in a way that could imperil the union between the two countries,” the article says.”” This sentiment is a tiny minority – vast majority are opposed to how Westminster has been run and, let’s be honest, with the Telegraph now turning on Boris with monarchy based attacks on his government that’s not a sentiment limited to Wales (or Scotland). One could predict that Bradford, recently screwed out of rail improvements, are on the verge of going further than Drakeford’s pro-devolution stance and calling for Bradford independence…or at least they should be. And why is it… Read more »
Kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴 stop being little Englanders and be proud to be welsh start fighting for your children and grandchildren future in wales 🏴 it’s time for a New Wales 🏴
We know that this your response Grayham,could you take our knowledge for granted?
Still not quite mastered the shift yet then Graham? Only 25% 🙁
Unusual for an establishment newspaper to give Wales such attention with largely a positive tone. This is a ringing endorsement for having a decent, honest man in charge who is not interested in power grabbing and the trappings of power which it normally brings to a Head of State. These characteristics are the key differences between Boris and Mark Drakeford. Mark has these qualities in abundance and endeavours to use his office to genuinely promote the well-being and prosperity of his people for comparatively little wealth enhancement. In contrast and from experience, we have seen that Boris is politically corrupt… Read more »
Head & shoulders the best leader in Cymru!!
Well, a short head above Price but a giraffe’s neck above Whatshisname.
I think it’s his total lack of spin, bluster and lies.
No sense of privilage, just a sense of public service.
So refreshing, so rare.
They are all running below par, but Boris is so abysmal he makes all the others look brilliant. Drakeford on Covid was above par until recently getting his restrictions the wrong way round. Otherwise good. However he shares with the idiots in London and Edinburgh an unhealthy obsession with delivery of green energy solutions by giving huge handouts to corporates that don’t need them ! A seriously lopsided view of where the real need lies. They will all get found out if this green levy doesn’t get removed and pressure on consumers relaxed. I would go so far as to… Read more »
I’d say the best Government leader in my lifetime since Attlee. Really honest, and has the tories absolutely tied up in knots. They are inherently dishonest, and don’t know how to deal with trustworthiness! So many of us endured 40 plus years of ultra right wing leadership in Britain. You end up feeling no allegiance whatsoever to leaders always making decisions you cannot agree with. Whether it is the greed, selfishness, the corruption, the lies, the racism, the war driven policies. Enough is enough. Wales is not England, and people who dont like it may like to find somewhere else… Read more »
The most popular leader that gets the least airtime. Just look at the Covid announcements where Sturgeon gets network coverage and Drakeford regionalised.
I can recall the London-centric media claim how Sadiq Khan was the highest profile Labour figure in government forgetting Mark Drakeford led a country.
But I agree this will grate with the Tories as they want Wales & devolution to fail, and with any success stories in Wales want to claim them as their own whilst overlooking the vast failures they were & are party too.