Sunday Times goes Welsh language first by using Yr Wyddfa mountain name

The Sunday Times has gone Welsh language first by using Yr Wyddfa as the name of the highest mountain in Wales.

In an article about hikers venturing up Britain’s highest mountains without the correct equipment, the London-based broadsheet put the English name, Mount Snowdon, in brackets after the the Welsh name.

This move follows calls for the nation’s highest peak to be known only by its Welsh name.

Gwynedd councillor John Pughe Roberts said that it should only be referred as Yr Wyddfa by the national park authority, but his call was was rejected, stating that the issue was already being looked into.

The Corris and Mawddwy councillor also suggested that the authority only refer to itself by its Welsh name, Parc Cenedlaethol Eryri, and not that Snowdonia National Park Authority.

According to the article in The Sunday Times: “The Three Peaks Challenge is one of Britain’s most popular expeditions, but desperation to get the ‘perfect Instagram snap’ is causing havoc for mountain rescue teams as hikers — sometimes in high heels — head up the tallest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales.

It adds: “About 30,000 people a year are drawn to the challenge, featuring ascents in quick succession of Scafell Pike in the Lake District, Ben Nevis in the Grampians and Yr Wyddfa (Mount Snowdon) in Gwynedd.”

Record levels of calls to rescue services from hikers has been put down to, poor clothing and footwear, publicity stunts, a reliance on mobile phones to navigate, and taking a compass with no idea how to use it.

One rescue worker told the paper: “They all want their summit picture for Instagram and Facebook.

“I’ve lost count of the number of Three Peaks Challenge walkers we’ve had to help”.

