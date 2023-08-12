Sunshine forecast to return to Wales next week – but only after heavy rain

Tropical air could push temperatures in parts of Wales up into at least the mid-twenties next week, following heavy rain which is forecast to lash the country over the next couple of days.

High pressure is set to build from the middle of the week meaning temperatures could surpass 25C across most of Wales by Friday.

However, it will come after heavy and persistent rain from Sunday evening and into Monday.

A weather warning could be imposed for parts of the north of Wales, with two inches of rain predicted to fall on Monday, which is about half a month’s worth for the area.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said:”We’ve got low pressure dominating at the moment, that will eventually give way to another area of heavy rain and cloud which will move up from the South and West into Monday, which will be a miserable and wet day across England and Wales.

“Beyond that, there are tentative signs of an improvement, gradually losing that showery signal during Tuesday and Wednesday, and temperatures will start to climb.

“We’ve got high pressure building from the middle of the week and that will tap into some tropical continental air, which will draw up some very warm, locally hot air that will allow temperatures to climb steadily.

“By the time we get into Friday and maybe into Saturday we stand a chance of breaking into the 30s.”

Many areas will be dry with sunny spells during the warm period, according to the Met Office, but there may be outbreaks of thundery showers.

Mr Stroud said the heat will be short-lived as low pressure will move back in, making next weekend more unsettled.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

