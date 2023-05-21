Support for Conservatives in Wales continues to fall – new poll
Support for the Conservative Party in Wales has dropped below 20% according to a new ITV Wales YouGov poll.
The survey also confirms that Rishi Sunak is failing to win over Welsh voters, with 58% unimpressed with his performance as Prime Minister.
Just 28% said they were impressed with Mr Sunak, while 15% said they didn’t know.
Plaid Cymru has seen a significant fall in support following the turmoil of recent weeks.
This culminated in Adam Price stepping down as leader last week after the publication of a report into bullying, misogyny and harassment within the party.
Support for the party has dropped 4% since the previous poll.
Westminster voting intention:
Conservative – 19% (-1)
Labour – 49% (no change)
Lib Dem – 8% (+3)
Plaid Cymru – 10% (-4)
Reform UK – 9% (no change)
Green – 4% (+1)
Other – 1% (no change)
Quizzed over the departure of Mr Price, just 18% of those who answered the poll said he had done a good job, 18% said he had done a bad job and 40% didn’t know.
Llŷr Gruffydd was unanimously chosen to be the party’s interim leader last week and a new permanent leader expected to be in place later in the summer.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
The 40% that ‘didn’t know’ speaks volumes about Price’s profile as leader.