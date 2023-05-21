Support for Conservatives in Wales continues to fall – new poll

Support for the Conservative Party in Wales has dropped below 20% according to a new ITV Wales YouGov poll.

The survey also confirms that Rishi Sunak is failing to win over Welsh voters, with 58% unimpressed with his performance as Prime Minister.

Just 28% said they were impressed with Mr Sunak, while 15% said they didn’t know.

Plaid Cymru has seen a significant fall in support following the turmoil of recent weeks.

This culminated in Adam Price stepping down as leader last week after the publication of a report into bullying, misogyny and harassment within the party.

Support for the party has dropped 4% since the previous poll.

Westminster voting intention:

Conservative – 19% (-1)

Labour – 49% (no change)

Lib Dem – 8% (+3)

Plaid Cymru – 10% (-4)

Reform UK – 9% (no change)

Green – 4% (+1)

Other – 1% (no change)

Quizzed over the departure of Mr Price, just 18% of those who answered the poll said he had done a good job, 18% said he had done a bad job and 40% didn’t know.

Llŷr Gruffydd was unanimously chosen to be the party’s interim leader last week and a new permanent leader expected to be in place later in the summer.

