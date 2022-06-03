Support for elected head of state highest in Wales and Scotland, poll suggests

Support for an elected head of state for the UK is highest in Wales and Scotland, a new poll has suggested.

43% and 44% support an elected head of state rather than a monarchy in Wales and Scotland respectively, while across the UK the average was 34%.

Within England, support for an elected head of state was lowest in the north of the country at 27% and highest in London at 45%.

The poll by Omnisis was commissioned by Byline Times.

“Polling conducted this week by Omnisis shows that there is a significant body of support in Scotland and Wales for an elected head of state – with 44% of respondents in the former and 43% in the latter supporting the end of the constitutional monarchy,” they said.

“This compares to an England-wide average of 32% who support an elected head of state.

“Comparative polling also suggests that respondents may have been influenced by the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which is being celebrated this week.

“Back in February, Omnisis asked respondents whether they supported the presence of a monarchy in Britain, with 47% of Scottish and 48% of Welsh respondents saying that they did not.”

Byline Times noted that: “While these divides have not yet opened into a chasm, the presence of an ideological rupture between England, Scotland and Wales could further fuel independence movements.”

The poll also asked respondents how they thought the Queen would vote if she could do so.

52% said Conservative, 22% Labour, 11% thought the Greens, 8% said the Liberal Democrats, and, perhaps surprisingly, 1% went for Plaid Cymru.

Earlier this week, Welsh Election Study also published Wales-specific polling on the monarchy.

