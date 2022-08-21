Support for Welsh independence set to rise if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, poll shows
Support for Welsh independence is set to rise if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, a new YouGov poll has shown.
The poll reported in the Sunday Times showed that support for independence was currently at 25% in Wales but would rise to 28% if Rishi Sunak won the Conservative leadership contest and 30% if Liz Truss did the same.
There was bad news in Scotland too for Liz Truss, where a Panelbase poll showed that support for staying as part of the UK fell from 51% to 48% if she took over as Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak fared slightly better but support for the union fell to 49% if he was in charge.
There were also signs that Liz Truss was the more polarising figure in Northern Ireland, with a poll by LucidTalk showing that she was backed 62% to 14% for Sunak by unionists but that Irtish nationalists preferred Sunak to 44% to 6%.
In England too, more voters thought the UK would break up under Liz Truss than Rishi Sunak, by 28% to 26%, according to YouGov.
Liz Truss’ campaign have said that they intend to take a harder line on the union than Boris Johnson, with the Scottish and Welsh nationalists rebranded as “separatists” by No 10, and that they will “ignore” Nicola Sturgeon.
Speaking ahead of hustings in Perth, Scotland, she said: “For too long, people in Scotland have been let down by the SNP focusing on constitutional division instead of their priorities. That won’t happen under my watch.”
She added: “I’ll make sure that my government does everything to ensure elected representatives hold the devolved administration to account for its failure to deliver the quality public services, particularly health and education, that Scottish people deserve.
“As prime minister and minister for the Union, I will deliver on my ambitious plan to capitalise on the opportunity we have to turbocharge the growth and business investment required to get Scotland’s economy moving.”
So Toxic Truss seems to less popular in the Colonies than she might have wished. The only trouble is that one is torn between hoping she wins on the grounds that her actions and attitudes will get many more people on board the Independence movement, or hoping that she loses because Sunak will probabloy do something to mitigate the energy crisis despite what he is saying at the moment. After all that is what matters in the short term.
Not to worry the Blue Truss Moth has a short life and an even shorter attention span, by the time she has finished announcing all she intends to do her sun will be setting… Coffey no sugar will amuse the home office no end and fill the courts with her complainants… Priti may get prisons, in which case the inmates will be busy constructing gibbets for every town and village square while the national truss will plant a stand of the many branched Tyburn Tree at Marble Arch… Here the Urdd will issue every child with a spade and hold… Read more »
See the BBC for a remarkable discovery, although I have never doubted the story, contained in the Bodleian Library…no spoilers…
All tories, not just these two specimens, are from another planet that is light years behind the history unfolding here on Earth.
I wonder who is pulling Trusses strings? From what i’ve read & seen over the last few years she cannot string a sentence together…..now she is wants to run England. Let Scotland ,Wales & Northern Ireland declare Independence before it’s too late.
Some say her puppeteer lives far to the West in the US of A…
I would love to know what Sergey Lavrov thinks of Britain’s chances in a stand-up fight with his ‘little fish’ in charge…the laughter must echo round the Kremlin as Putin and his henchmen toast her impending victory…
Lord ‘longshanks’ Frost and the neo thatcherite Truss are a gift to the Welsh indy movement 😉