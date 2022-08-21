Support for Welsh independence set to rise if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, poll shows

Support for Welsh independence is set to rise if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, a new YouGov poll has shown.

The poll reported in the Sunday Times showed that support for independence was currently at 25% in Wales but would rise to 28% if Rishi Sunak won the Conservative leadership contest and 30% if Liz Truss did the same.

There was bad news in Scotland too for Liz Truss, where a Panelbase poll showed that support for staying as part of the UK fell from 51% to 48% if she took over as Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak fared slightly better but support for the union fell to 49% if he was in charge.

There were also signs that Liz Truss was the more polarising figure in Northern Ireland, with a poll by LucidTalk showing that she was backed 62% to 14% for Sunak by unionists but that Irtish nationalists preferred Sunak to 44% to 6%.

In England too, more voters thought the UK would break up under Liz Truss than Rishi Sunak, by 28% to 26%, according to YouGov.

Liz Truss’ campaign have said that they intend to take a harder line on the union than Boris Johnson, with the Scottish and Welsh nationalists rebranded as “separatists” by No 10, and that they will “ignore” Nicola Sturgeon.

Speaking ahead of hustings in Perth, Scotland, she said: “For too long, people in Scotland have been let down by the SNP focusing on constitutional division instead of their priorities. That won’t happen under my watch.”

She added: “I’ll make sure that my government does everything to ensure elected representatives hold the devolved administration to account for its failure to deliver the quality public services, particularly health and education, that Scottish people deserve.

“As prime minister and minister for the Union, I will deliver on my ambitious plan to capitalise on the opportunity we have to turbocharge the growth and business investment required to get Scotland’s economy moving.”

