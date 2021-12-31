‘Supporting UK through the pandemic has been our priority’ says Welsh Secretary in New Year message

The Westminster-appointed Welsh Secretary has shared his New Year message, saying that “supporting the UK through the pandemic has been our priority”.

In a reflection on 2021, Simon Hart thanked “everyone in Wales for the sacrifices they continue to make in the pandemic”, and praised the “magnificent vaccine programme” which “has set us on the road to defeating the virus”.

The Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire also encouraged “anyone not yet vaccinated or boosted to get their jabs now.”

In his message Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said: “I want to thank everyone in Wales for the sacrifices they continue to make in the pandemic.

“People the length and breadth of the country have once again displayed the best of Wales in 2021 – whether it’s helping to look after their communities, providing help and support for neighbours and family or simply by following the regulations.

“The magnificent vaccine programme has set us on the road to defeating the virus and I also thank everyone who has been a part of that effort – from those who developed and produced it, to our health workers in the front line of the pandemic and the Armed Forces who continue to give vital assistance in its roll-out.

“The incredible effort to roll out the vaccine – and recently a booster – in 2021 has brought much greater safety to large numbers of the population and it undoubtedly means we are in a better place than 12 months ago. We still have a way to go, and I encourage anyone not yet vaccinated or boosted to get their jabs now.

“Supporting the UK through the pandemic has been our priority and the world leading procurement and roll-out of vaccines was only the beginning.”

‘Package’

“The UK Government’s unprecedented package of support – including 18 months of furlough – did a huge amount to protect businesses and livelihoods.

“A third of Welsh jobs, around 500,000 jobs were supported by our furlough and self-employed schemes, helping insulate families from the economic storm.

“We will continue to work alongside the Welsh Government to protect lives and livelihoods in Wales for as long as the pandemic continues.