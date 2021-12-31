‘Supporting UK through the pandemic has been our priority’ says Welsh Secretary in New Year message
The Westminster-appointed Welsh Secretary has shared his New Year message, saying that “supporting the UK through the pandemic has been our priority”.
In a reflection on 2021, Simon Hart thanked “everyone in Wales for the sacrifices they continue to make in the pandemic”, and praised the “magnificent vaccine programme” which “has set us on the road to defeating the virus”.
The Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire also encouraged “anyone not yet vaccinated or boosted to get their jabs now.”
In his message Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said: “I want to thank everyone in Wales for the sacrifices they continue to make in the pandemic.
“People the length and breadth of the country have once again displayed the best of Wales in 2021 – whether it’s helping to look after their communities, providing help and support for neighbours and family or simply by following the regulations.
“The magnificent vaccine programme has set us on the road to defeating the virus and I also thank everyone who has been a part of that effort – from those who developed and produced it, to our health workers in the front line of the pandemic and the Armed Forces who continue to give vital assistance in its roll-out.
“The incredible effort to roll out the vaccine – and recently a booster – in 2021 has brought much greater safety to large numbers of the population and it undoubtedly means we are in a better place than 12 months ago. We still have a way to go, and I encourage anyone not yet vaccinated or boosted to get their jabs now.
“Supporting the UK through the pandemic has been our priority and the world leading procurement and roll-out of vaccines was only the beginning.”
‘Package’
“The UK Government’s unprecedented package of support – including 18 months of furlough – did a huge amount to protect businesses and livelihoods.
“A third of Welsh jobs, around 500,000 jobs were supported by our furlough and self-employed schemes, helping insulate families from the economic storm.
“We will continue to work alongside the Welsh Government to protect lives and livelihoods in Wales for as long as the pandemic continues.
No thanks to Simon Hart and the tories in wales that treat our country like governors of the raj. Let’s hope for further slides in the polls for the tories and eventually most of them losing their seats in the next general election or sooner. Happy new year
Who he???
Does anybody listen to this little lickspittle?
What about a thank you from Simon Hart to the Welsh Government for loaning 4 MILLION covid tests to the government in London.
Actually 10 million.
And not a mention of the dedication of the Welsh Government or the Welsh NHS.
This would be the same government that told ppe firms to prioritize inglish care homes with ppe orders, refused to payout money for furlough until ingland went into lockdown, the same government that has, on a daily basis attacked the Welsh government in the media and HoC for doing things differently and in most cases better, the same tory brit nat government that formed a group of mp’s to write articles slating Wales and devolution, that has told Wales to fly the butchers apron above our own flag. This group of parasites are well past their use by date,
I am so glad my country is able to help, unlike the UK Gov, who you serve and are part of, at the start of the pandemic, instructed Gompels to only supply England.
https://www.itv.com/news/wales/2020-04-15/ppe-supplier-england-only-policy-for-care-homes
More like delusional self congratulating pub talk with his ‘mates’ at chucking out time than a new year’s message. Shish!
This literally has nothing to do with him considering its devolved. He can shove his thanks up his a**e.