Surf Snowdonia applies for permission to build a spa dome at its hotel in Dolgarrog

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Surf Snowdonia has applied for permission to build a spa dome at its hotel in Dolgarrog.

The adventure park has applied for full planning consent on behalf of Snowdonia Hotels Ltd to erect an external canopy and spa dome at the Hilton Garden Inn Snowdonia on Conway Road.

The canopy is described as a ‘glazed external canopy’ outside the conference area, bar and restaurant. The plans also include a ‘solar dome’ retreat to the spa area.

The application is a resubmission, following Conwy County Council’s planning committee refusing the plans, due to a flood risk.

But the applicant has since undertaken a preliminary assessment by Natural Resources Wales.

The proposal is to erect a ‘sun dome’ on top of the external deck, resembling a faceted dome. The semi-permanent dome would offer visitors protection from the wind, snow and rain on the hotel’s decking area.

The plans reveal the dome will be made from glass and aluminium.

The site lies within 250m and 315m of Morfa Uchaf and Coed Dolgarrog, but despite being close to a river, the developers say the work would not be at risk from flooding.

Whilst the application has been registered, it is yet to be minded for approval or refusal by Conwy County Council’s planning officers. The application will go before the council’s planning committee.

