Surge in summer tourists prompts Gwynedd hospital heli-pad expansion plans

A surge in summer tourism has led to plans to develop two new helicopter landing pads at an ‘extremely busy’ hospital in Bangor.

Proposals have been submitted to planners to remove an existing helicopter landing site (HLS) and to construct two new landing pads at Ysbyty Gwynedd.

A report detailing the plans notes that the hospital’s catchment area “doubles” in the summer months – due to an increase in holidaymakers visiting the Eryri mountains and north Wales beaches.

Submitted to Cyngor Gwynedd, the plans also included “work re-grading the soft landscape to accommodate a new access road, landing pads inclusive of surface water drainage, illuminated landing markings and barriers, and new secure fencing and enclosures to support the aircraft.”

A Heliport Feasibility Report by the Civil Aviation Authority International noted that the hospital trust served a resident population of approximately 250,000 – which included Gwynedd, Anglesey and parts of Conwy.

“Due to the proximity to the Snowdonia National Park, this particular area is a popular holiday destination and the population essentially doubles during the summer months,” it said.

From December 1, 2020, to November 30, 2021, the 444 bed hospital had accepted 158 patients via Wales Air Ambulance / Bristow Search and Rescue.

“Of this total, approximately 60% were HEMS / Air Ambulance tasks whilst the remaining 40% were SAR aircraft operations.”

Due to the geographical location of the hospital and high percentage of tourism, including “sea and mountain associated incidents ” the hospital operated its heli-pad 365 days a year.

North west Wales was also “a popular retirement area and parts of the district have the highest proportion of the over-65 age group in Wales. The open access of the heli-pad site had also seen issues.

“There is no security fencing, which can cause issues based on the public right of way which passes to the Northeast/West of the landing site,” the report said.

“It was briefed by both the hospital team and aircrew that there have been situations whereby aircraft could not land immediately due to locals and hospital staff using the site for recreation.”

The report had described how the hospital not only served the populations of Gwynedd but also Anglesey and parts of Conwy.

It provided district general hospital medicine and surgery as well as sub-specialist care including ICU (intensive care unit), surgical HDU (high dependency unit) and CCU (coronary care unit.)

“Patient dignity was of the utmost importance” during transfers, however at the present time it was “physically impossible to locate a helicopter landing site on or immediately close by the hospital,” although its current location of 150m to the emergency department was considered “reasonable”.

Plans include upgrading the HLS for the heavy category Sikorsky S92A SAR / HEMS aircraft helicopter, which would offer a high degree “of future proofing.”

