Surge in visitors expected to one of Wales’ most popular natural sites

Tourists hoping to visit one of Wales’ most popular natural sites over the coming weeks are being urged to plan ahead due to an expected surge in sightseers.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is expecting a big jump in the number of visitors to Newborough National Nature Reserve and Forest on Anglesey in the run up to the Bank Holiday Weekend next week.

It’s asking those visiting to plan ahead, be aware of traffic congestion, respect the local community and environment and prepare for the car park to be full at busy times – particularly weekends and between 11am and 3pm during periods of good weather.

Congestion

In partnership with Isle of Anglesey County Council and following a meeting with local elected representatives, additional measures are being implemented on a trial basis in the village of Newborough to help manage congestion on the A4080 and the impacts on local residents.

The scheme aims to enable traffic to flow more freely through the village, as well as restricting access to the site’s narrow access road and giving notice of alternative beaches when the car park is full.

It is hoped the trial will help shape longer-term plans to manage traffic and access issues in and around Newborough in the future.

Tourists are also being asked to be patient, to respect those who live and work in the community around Newborough and Llanddwyn, and are also reminded to take litter home, not light fires, be responsible dog owners and not to cause damage or disturbance.

Rural location

Justin Hanson, NRW’s People & Places Team Leader for North West Wales, said: “We are expecting to see a continuation of the high visitor numbers we are already experiencing at Newborough, especially at weekends and when the weather is fine.

“Its rural location means it can often be a difficult issue to manage. The influx of vehicles leads to congestion through the village, the car park reaching capacity soon after opening and, with visitors looking to stay for the whole day, the likelihood of other visitors gaining access to the site is significantly reduced.

“We are asking people to think about planning their visit at different times or to consider one of the many other fantastic beaches and destinations on Anglesey.

“We also want to remind visitors that overnight stays are not allowed on NRW sites and there are a number of local campsites in the area.”

