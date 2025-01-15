Surprise inflation dip provides ‘respite’ for Chancellor amid market turmoil

December’s headline figure nevertheless remains above the Bank of England’s 2% target level, which has raised concern for economists and policymakers amid stagnant economic growth.

Fears over so-called stagflation – where inflation is high but economic growth is low – have helped fuel a period of volatility in the financial markets over the past week.

This has seen the value of the pound drop sharply and the cost of borrowing rise to decades-high levels, indicating weaker confidence in the economy.

But yields on government bonds, also known as gilts, eased shortly after markets opened on Wednesday morning.

The 30-year gilt yield dropped about five basis points to 5.4%, and the 10-year gilt yield was also down about five basis points to 4.84%.

Chancellor Ms Reeves responded to the latest inflation figures by saying she will “fight every day” to improve people’s living standards.

“There is still work to be done to help families across the country with the cost of living,” she said.

“I will fight every day to deliver that growth and improve living standards in every part of the UK.”

Former Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said Downing Street will be breathing a “sigh of relief” after the surprise dip in December inflation.

He added that it will be “some help” in easing some of the “worries about the outlook for the UK”.