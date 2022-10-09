Survival of Welsh language at odds with ‘dystopian’ future under Westminster says new Cymdeithas chair

The newly elected chair of campaign group Cymdeithas yr Iaith has said that the survival of the Welsh language is part of a package of campaigns at odds with the “dystopian” future offered by Westminster.

Robat Idris, who was elected as Chair on Saturday after Mabli Siriol Jones stood down, also called for bold action in the face of hostility towards Wales from Westminster when he addressed the Cymdeithas yr Iaith AGM.

He referred to the group manifesto – A Free Wales, A Green Wales, A Welsh Wales – which considers Welsh language and communities in the context of the climate crisis and the campaign for independence.

“It offers a vision that we can all work to realise in order to create a better Wales for our people, and a better future for our children,” he said.

“It goes without saying that this vision is completely at odds with the dystopian worldview of the Westminster Government – Cymdeithas yr Iaith must act boldly in the face of their hostility to the environment, to communities, and to Wales.

“The Welsh Government must be called to account when necessary, too – they need to put their in action substance so that the language can flourish – this extends far beyond a specific policy on the language – it includes everything.

“Policies on land and farming, industrial policy, energy policy, policies on housing, policy on tourism – the list goes on!”

He stated that “The Welsh language and our communities don’t exist in a vacuum” at the close of the group’s conference, which marks 60 years since the campaign group was launched.

Campaigns

Mr Idris is an active campaigner in community and national groups, organisations and campaigns, including Pobl Atal Wylfa B (People Against Wylfa B), Cymdeithas y Cymod (The Fellowship of Reconciliation), Undod and SAIL.

He said: “There are so many problems in the contemporary Wales and beyond that I feel compelled to campaign. But like Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s campaigns, the organisations and campaigns that I’m part of do not stand alone.

“Each campaign, like the campaign for the language, is part of the ongoing global effort for social, environmental and political fairness.

“That requires and is an opportunity to collaborate with others who are active in areas such as housing, education, health, environment and so on.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

