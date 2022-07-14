Sustainable coffee vodka launches at Royal Welsh Show

A new Welsh vodka, thought to be the first blended with spent coffee grounds, will be launched at the Royal Welsh Show this week.

The vodka is the latest product developed by ‘Grounds For Good’, a Vale of Glamorgan based business taking sustainability to the next level by collecting waste coffee grounds from local cafes and repurposing them into a number of sustainable and innovative products.

Last summer GFG launched a unique London Dry Gin which had been distilled with repurposed coffee grounds. Off the back of this success, they are now releasing their newest offering – a 40% ABV vodka which has been vapour distilled over repurposed coffee grounds.

Dr Rosie Oretti- Founder & Director of Grounds For Good, said: “This is a premium Welsh vodka with taste notes described as a creamy, velvety mocha. It’s naturally the best choice of vodka for the classic expresso martini cocktail – tried and tested!

“However, you can use it with your favourite mixers for a new taste experience.

“The vodka has been in development for the last 9 months and contains no added synthetic flavourings or sweeteners…. just premium white spirit and coffee grounds!”

Carbon footprint

The Penarth based business also uses glass bottles that are almost 25% lighter than standard bottles for the vodka, significantly reducing their carbon footprint.

The bottles have also been manufactured with up to 30% recycled glass and the bottle stoppers are made from FSC natural beechwood and natural cork.

Grounds For Good has received support from Cywain, Welsh food and drink business support programme with financial planning, business planning and social media and has also recently had branding support from Cywain too.

Dr Oretti said: “I love the new design, and the clear transfer gives the illusion that a sprig of coffee plant is floating inside the vodka and makes the all-important connection with both coffee and nature in general.

“We hope our customers keep their beautiful bottle and continue to reuse it”.

Vodka continues to be the most purchased white spirit in the UK and the “premium vodka” category has shown steady sales in recent years.

The largest growth has been within the “flavoured” vodka sector with consumers desiring more novel and unusual flavour combinations.

The 70cl vodka bottle will retail at £44.99 and the 5cl at £5.99. They are both available to order from the GFG webshop here…

