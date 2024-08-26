Swansea man sentenced for theft of motorcycles totalling £18k

A man from Swansea has been sentenced for his part in the theft of motorbikes from numerous different owners.

22-year-old Rhys Kent pleaded guilty to four charges of Handling Stolen Goods earlier this year.

He has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, to be served concurrently with his four-year term currently being served for drugs offences.

Sergeant Elliott Griffin said: “There is a zero-tolerance approach to those found to be handling stolen goods in our area.

“We will pursue those involved in these illegal activities until they are in custody.

“If your bike is stolen, never put yourself at risk. Call police immediately on 999 if you see it being stolen, or report a crime online/call 101 if you discover it has gone.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

