Swansea science festival set to be the biggest yet

Award-winning TV presenter and conservationist Chris Packham will be joining the line up at Swansea University’s biggest science festival to date.

Swansea University has announced its week-long programme of in-person events for the festival which, runs from 31 October – 6 November, hosted in partnership with the National Waterfront Museum.

Following the festival theme of ‘Frontiers’, demonstrations, shows, and workshops will explore everyday science through to the latest cutting-edge innovations in venues including Swansea’s LC, Taliesin Arts Centre, Oriel Science and National Waterfront Museum.

Chris Packham will share tales of his travels to the world’s wildlife hotspots and the beauty he sees in unexpected places in his talk Pictures from the Edge of the World on Sunday 6 November.

Family weekend

On 31 October, wildlife biologist and broadcaster Lizzie Daly will host a Spooktacular Science quiz night for families at the National Waterfront Museum, featuring questions about all things weird and wonderful in natural science.

The popular Family Weekend, which has attracted nearly 10,000 visitors in previous years, will be held on 5 and 6 November and will feature more than 30 free interactive exhibitions designed to take visitors’ minds on a journey of discovery.

Ospreys

Visitors can learn about athletic performance and test their speed, strength, reaction skills and more in a new Sports Zone at the LC on Saturday 5 November, featuring the Ospreys, Swansea City AFC foundation, Swansea University’s sport science team and many others.

Professor Helen Griffiths, Swansea University’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation, said: “Since 2016, the Swansea Science Festival has been a key event for the city, one that brings the community together through a shared love of science.

“The continued success of the festival means that this year’s is the largest one to date, and we look forward to welcoming everyone in person for what will undoubtedly be fantastic event for people of all ages.”

An early bird discount of 22% is available for bookable events up until midnight on Sunday 9 October. The full programme and booking details are available here.

