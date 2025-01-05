Swansea University celebrates launch of Malaysian presence

Swansea University has celebrated the launch of an on-the-ground presence in Malaysia with a reception held in Kuala Lumpur.

The Welsh university’s dedicated presence is based in the capital and will represent Swansea across the Southeast Asia region, driving collaboration with partners across the region for education and research.

The event’s organisation was assisted by Swansea alumnus Ravindran Navaratnam, and brought together alumni, partners and distinguished guests including the Acting Deputy High Commissioner Tom Shepherd and Datin Noorazah Omar, Undersecretary for International Relations at Malaysia’s Ministry of Higher Education.

Connection

The reception was also a celebration of the long-standing connection between Malaysia and the University.

Since the very first Malaysian student graduated from Swansea in 1955, the alumni network there has grown to almost 1,500, with successful former students making a significant contribution to society in a wide range of fields.

Dedicated staff

Professor Judith Lamie, Pro Vice-Chancellor International Engagement, who hosted the reception, said: “We are delighted we will now have a dedicated member of staff based here in Malaysia representing the University.

“This is an exciting move which will allow us to drive collaboration and work with partners towards global health and prosperity through education and research across Malaysia and the wider Southeast Asia region. We look forward to seeing it develop and to strengthening our ties here.”

The partnership has been helped by the support of Swansea honorary fellow Dr Ravindran Navaratnam, who connected Swansea University to the event’s location at the Malaysian Petroleum Club, at the Petronas Twin Towers.

He said: “I am delighted that my alma mater is expanding its presence here and look forward to witnessing the benefits of strengthened collaboration with institutions here in Malaysia.”

Find out more about the university’s international partnerships here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

