Swansea University expert wins award for work to counter extremism and hate

A Swansea University expert in extremism who has been involved in community activity to counter hate messages has won an award for her work from the Ethnic Minority Welsh Women Achievement Association (EMWWAA).

Dr Lella Nouri, an Associate Professor of Criminology and Co-Director of the Cyber Threats Research Centre (CYTREC) specialises in extremism, terrorist use of the internet and extreme right ideologies.

Dr Nouri was presented with the Social and Humanitarian Ethnic Minority Welsh Women Award, at a ceremony in Cardiff, with First Minister Mark Drakeford the guest of honour.

Her award is one of a series presented every two years by the EMWWAA to honour the best and brightest ethnic women in Wales.

Dr Nouri’s most recent work on extremist use of the internet has examined far and extreme right narratives, their dissemination via social media and provided recommendations for policy and community responses.

Hate visuals

Alongside this work, she has been actively working with councils across Wales to combat hate visuals in communities.

This has included developing an app called StreetSnap, alongside Bridgend Council, to report and monitor hate visuals.

She also leads the Flip the Streets project which works with community groups to replace hate visuals with positive messages and representations of community resilience.

Dr Nouri has been appointed as an Anti-Racist Wales Research Expert for the Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan. She is also an active member of expert groups and networks that advise the UK Government Home Office on security and counter-terrorism.

“This award means so much to me. EMWWAA do such fantastic work in showcasing the achievements and tireless work of ethnic minority women across Wales and to be recognised amongst those champions is an absolute honour,” Dr Lella Nouri said.

Wales is at the forefront of challenging historical bias, the first western nation to produce a formalised and practical plan for an anti-racist Wales and the work that I have been leading on in the last years through the StreetSnap application and community work through the Flip the Streets project will, I hope, help to achieve these ambitions.

“I hope to use the EMWWAA to help support and inspire future generations to make Wales a home for all ethnic groups and religions.”

