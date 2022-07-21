Swansea University honours broadcaster and campaigner Beti George

Swansea University has awarded an honorary degree to veteran journalist, television and radio broadcaster, and health care campaigner, Beti George.

Born and raised in Coed-y-Bryn near Llandysul, Beti George began her career as a journalist with the BBC in Swansea in the early 1970s before presenting news, current affairs and music programs on S4C in the 1980s.

Since 1987 she has presented a weekly show on BBC Radio Cymru, Beti a’i Pobol . She has also presented the final night of the Cardiff Singer of the World competition at St David’s Hall, Cardiff for several years.

She campaigns to increase awareness of Alzheimer ‘s disease and care for people suffering from dementia and provides support to those living with Alzheimer ‘s disease and their families.

In 2017, a documentary portraying her life with her partner, the late broadcaster David Parry-Jones, David and Beti: Lost for Words , received a gold award at the New York Film and Television Festival.

Beti received the Outstanding Contribution award at the Welsh Media Awards in 2016 and the John Hefin Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

She became a member of the Throne of Poets at the 1986 National Eisteddfod.

Research

“It’s a huge honor to be recognized by Swansea University. And I am extremely grateful to the Center for Aging and Dementia Research (CADR) at Swansea University, and especially to Vanessa Burholt , Professor of Gerontology at Swansea University, for undertaking specific research that aims to easier to care for a loved one suffering from dementia in their own home,” she said.

“When I was looking after my partner, David (Parry-Jones), who was suffering from Alzheimer ‘s disease, I didn’t consider that to be a burden on me.

“After he died in 2017, I decided to contact CADR to see if anyone would be interested in researching incontinence and dementia among people living in their own homes.

“Professor Vanessa Burholt was keen to take on the challenge, as almost no research had been done on the matter. It was a team effort, and I will be forever grateful to them all.

“By the way, my campaign to ensure that the Welsh language is at the heart of dementia care continues!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

