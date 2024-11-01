Sywel Nyw returns with euphoric Welsh language dance track

Stephen Price

Sywel Nyw, the moniker of acclaimed Welsh composer and producer, Lewys Wyn, marks his return to releasing music with the euphoric, ‘Disglair’ – a collaboration with award-winning poet, Carwyn Eckley.

Fresh from his infectious live set at Cardiff’s Sŵn Festival, this release marks a new creative chapter for the London-based producer as he exchanges his previously-favoured alt-pop guitar licks for a deep dive into th world of skittery beats, chopped samples and textured melodies.

Having won the Welsh Language Album of the Year Award (2022) with his debut LP, ‘Deuddeg’ (‘Twelve’ in Welsh) — a profound collaborative project that saw twelve different artists feature on twelve different tracks — Sywel Nyw continues to blur boundaries with his latest arrival, sampling two Welsh language giants in Maffia Mr Huws (‘Newyddion’, 1985) and Helen Wyn (‘Tydi yw’r unig un i mi’, 1965).

Bold and brooding

Both bold and brooding, ‘Disglair’ (‘Bright’ in Welsh) is a fusion of energy that carves new ground between Welsh language poetry and luscious dance beats.

This body of work follows Eckley’s historic win over the summer — winning the prestigious National Eisteddfod Chair for a series of twelve deeply personal poems, responding to the experience of losing his father as a young child.

Carwyn Eckley famously won the National Eisteddfod Chair earlier this year.

Part of the Eisteddfod’s rich tradition, the Chair is widely regarded as the most prestigious prize presented to a poet for a poem or collection of poems in strict metre, of no more than 250 lines.

Originally from north Wales but now calling Cardiff home, Eckley is one of the youngest poets ever to win the coveted Chair.

Sywel Nyw told us: “I’ve known Carwyn for a fair few years having been in uni with him as well as having him write lyrics for my band Yr Eira. The natural next step was getting him to actually vocally appear on a song.

“Over the last couple of months Ive been experimenting a lot with the use of vocal sampling with Dance music and I thought Carwyn would be amazing to collaborative again with.”

“Made for the dancefloor”

Speaking of the single, Sywel Nyw says: “The track is a raw reflection of a relationship — be that of a companion or a friend — and romanticises those rare intimate moments in the early hours of the morning where both are enjoying each other’s company, in its truest and purest of forms”.

Creating a fictional world that blends personal lyricism with intoxicating dance beats, ‘Disglair’ is made for the dancefloor, made to be shared.

In his first official release since June 2023, ‘Disglair’ is set for release on 1st November via independent label, Lwcus T.

Sywel Nyw added: “Having played in Swn and also in the Bunkhouse in Swansea last month I also have a few gigs coming before the end of the year being either as a DJ few live performances.

“Im DJing ar the Hope and Anchor in Islington and am also playing at Clwb for their all day christmas festive gig in December.

“I’m also in the last stages of producing my second album with hopefully a lot more news about it in the coming months. I’ve worked with some wonderful artists for this collection and feel its a step up from my first LP.”

