Tackling housing crisis a priority for Plaid Cymru as they launch local elections campaign

Tackling the housing crisis will be among the top priorities for Plaid Cymru as they launch their local election campaign today, leader Adam Price has said.

Adam Price also promised to deliver free school meals for all pupils, and the creation of a new energy company to establish community-owned renewable energy schemes free from the influence of multinational companies.

Plaid Cymru will be launching their local government election campaign and manifesto today at the Quay Hotel in Deganwy, Conwy.

The party’s local elections manifesto includes a commitment to tackling the second homes crisis, including introducing a cap on the number of second and

holiday homes.

They would also allow local authorities to charge council tax premiums of up to 300% on second homes.

“In some parts of Wales, up to 40 per cent of the houses that go on the market every year are now bought as second homes, with prices rising and local families priced out due to a surge in demand for housing,” the manifesto says.

They promise: “Higher council tax premiums for second homes and steps to close the loophole that allows second homeowners to register their property as

businesses in order to avoid paying the council tax premium.

“Changing planning legislation to impose a cap on the number of second homes and to refuse permission for changing a dwelling from being a primary to a secondary residence.”

‘Challenging’

Praising the track record of Plaid Cymru led-councils and councillors, Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said that his party’s “ambitious” policy platform “identifies problems, offers solutions, and most importantly, proves how having Plaid Cymru councillors are making a difference in communities all throughout Wales”.

He reiterated his headline offer that all Plaid Cymru led councils will commit to the aim of extending universal Free School Meals to secondary pupils within the next council term – with a focus on locally-sourced, nutritious meals.

Free school meals for all primary school children is also part of the Co-Operation Agreement with the Welsh Government.

Adam Price also outlined the following policies:

Free Childcare for all two-year-olds

Harness Wales’s potential for renewable, community-owned energy schemes, as part of a target to reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2030

Strengthening local supply chains and support local businesses, to safeguard local jobs and incomes.

The election comes at a “challenging” time for communities across Wales as the cost-of-living crisis is expected to leave the average Welsh household at least £600 worse off this year – with rising prices for everyday essentials and energy bills putting even more pressure on incomes.

Speaking ahead of the launch, the Plaid Cymru leader said: “Wales faces many challenges as we head into this election. Challenges that require strong local voices who refuse to accept this is as good as it gets for our communities.

“Plaid Cymru councillors have a strong track record of standing side by side with people they represent – from running food banks to leading on the clean up after floods.

“And over the past two years, Plaid Cymru’s four Council Leaders and their teams have gone above and beyond to protect public health in their communities by ensuring children could continue to learn, businesses could continue to trade, and key services such as rubbish collections could continue to function.

“That spirit is encapsulated in the manifesto we are launching today ahead of the Local Elections. It is a programme of policies which identifies problems, offers solutions, and most importantly, proves how having Plaid Cymru councillors are making a difference in communities all throughout Wales.”

