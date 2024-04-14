‘Tacky’ attractions criticised at World Heritage Site

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

‘Tacky’ attractions and drinks vendor cabins set up in the shadow of a 13th century castle have been criticised as unfitting for the medieval town.

The drinks cabins and children’s rides, which include an inflatable slide and a mechanical merry-go-round, are set up on the council’s event space on Conwy Quay.

But not everyone in the town is happy with the attractions, given they are so close to the castle and its walls, a World Heritage Site, which tourists travel the world to see.

Historic quay

Conwy Resident Richard Hughes was walking along the quay with his family when he spotted the attractions.

He said: “I can’t understand why the council has allowed tacky rides and drink stalls on the historic quay.

“This is a world heritage site in the shadow of Conwy castle, and these don’t fit at all.

“It’s strange when you consider that they rejected a Dylan’s restaurant on the quay but allow these to set up here, even if it is temporary.

“I presume it’s to appeal to families, but as a dad these things actually just increase the pressure on parents to spend more. I would also rather spend money with cafes and traders in the town.”

He added: “It looks tatty, a mess.”

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council said: “The Conwy Quay Event Space is managed by Conwy County Borough Council’s harbour office.

“The space is available for hire (subject to the proposed use and duration). Depending on the activity there may be additional licencing requirements, such as entertainment, sale of alcohol, collecting money for charity.

And any structure on the site for longer than 28 days would require planning permission.”

