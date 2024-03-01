Talent Mewn Tafarn tour bus brings top comedians to venues across Wales

Three much-loved Welsh comedians will be travelling from the north to the south of Wales for one week only this March as part of the ‘Talent Mewn Tafarn’ project.

Following an open call, the three comedians chosen to travel in the ‘Hileri-bws’ (Hilari-bus) and gallop and gig across Wales from 4 – 8 March will be Caryl Burke, Steffan Evans and Josh Pennar.

Familiar faces

You may have caught Steffan Evans on tour around Wales before, supporting Elis James. This time, he will have an MC role for most of the nights.

Steffan said: “I’m looking forward to going on tour across the country with good, nice comedians. The only minibus I have been on recently is the rail replacement buses from Carmarthen to Clunderwen. This will be much more fun.

“I’m eager to make people from different places in Wales laugh at my life stories. I want you to laugh…please!”

Caryl Burke has been travelling across Britain entertaining and gaining experience as a stand-up.

Speaking about the opportunity to go on the ‘Hileri-bws’, she said: “Before the ‘Talent Mewn Tafarn’ gig at the Vic in Llithfaen (back in March 2023) I had only done one Welsh gig, so this opportunity to do 5 Welsh gigs, across Wales, is very exciting.

“It will also be a very valuable opportunity to try new material and to learn some tips from two comedians (Steffan and Josh) who are much more experienced than me! I’m really looking forward to spending a week laughing with the talented crew!”

Big issues

Josh Pennar isn’t afraid of dealing with the big issues of the day from the future of the Welsh language to how to open packets of spaghetti.

He is looking forward to the trip and to creating new content every day for the local community as part of the challenge.

The ‘Hileri-bws’ will visit 5 places and the tickets each night will be raising money for a local organisation or activity. Organisers promise a night of laughter in the company of Caryl, Steffan, Josh and friends who will be joining them on some nights.

Talent Mewn Tafarn

The ambition of ‘Talent mewn Tafarn’ is to nurture creative talent in the Welsh language, and to create a network of new community performers, writers and promoters in rural areas in cooperation with the National Eisteddfod, five community pubs and freelance artists.

By cooperating with the community pubs Menter y Plu, Llanystumdwy; The Vale of Aeron, Aeron Valley; Tafarn Ty’n Llan, Llandwrog; Tafarn Sinc, Rosebush and the Fic Llithfaen, which are cornerstones of their communities, the project aims to develop new community audiences, participants and artists.

‘Talent mewn Tafarn’ will work with freelance mentors and artists who specialize in various art forms, and will use comedy as a basis for nurturing new creative talents and skills in Welsh, and to establish a network of community performers and promoters that will contribute to the regeneration and restoration of communities in west Wales post Covid.

The first stage of the project is to appoint a Coordinator, a special opportunity for someone who has a keen interest in comedy, developing new talent and working at grass roots level.

This project is funded by the Arts Council of Wales from the Connect and Flourish fund.

Tour details

Monday, 4 March, 7.30pm – Theatr Fach Llangefni

Tickets : https://www.tickettailor.com/events/theatrfachllangefni/1158424#

Tuesday, 5 March, 7.30pm – Llanystumdwy Village Hall

Tickets : Tafarn Y Plu, Llanystumdwy 01766 549789

Wednesday, 6 March, 7.30pm – Wynnstay, Machynlleth

Tickets : The Wynnstay, Machynlleth 01654 702941

Thursday, 7 March, 7.30pm, Caerphilly Rugby Club

Tickets : mentercaerffili.cymru/event/talent_mewn_tafarn-_noson_gomedi_cymraeg/40

Friday, 8 March, 7.30pm – The Lion, Treorchy

Tickets : https://made-with-love-and-cor.sumupstore.com/product/noson-comedi

