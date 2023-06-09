Talyllyn locomotive returns to service after overhaul

A Talyllyn Railway locomotive has returned to service after an extensive programme of refurbishment.

The Number 2 locomotive know as ‘Dolgoch’ was withdrawn in the autumn of 2021 to be taken apart and stripped down for her regular overhaul and 10-year boiler inspection.

Dolgoch is the second of the railway’s original two steam locomotives that had worked up until Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society was formed in 1951.

The locomotive, which has now been repainted in the traditional Talyllyn Railway green livery, returned to service for Founders Day on May 14 when it double headed the ‘Heart of Gold’ train with locomotive No.7 ‘Tom Rolt’.

The teaming of the locos was very apt, as No.2, the ‘Old Lady’, kept services running in the early days and No.7 is named after Tom Rolt who, along with other early preservation pioneers, saved the railway.

Dolgoch continued its daily service over the bank holiday and half term when a busy timetable saw four of the society’s six locomotives available in steam each day, enabling an easier turn around at Tywyn Wharf Station.

Superb

Lorraine Simkiss, the railway’s commercial general manager said: “She is back at last and looking superb in the traditional livery of Deep Bronze Green.

“The 10-year overhaul was plagued by breakages and setbacks which had considerably delayed the return. However, the team pulled together and it is lovely to see her back now and once again part of The Steam Team!”

Talyllyn Railway is a narrow-gauge railway which first opened for goods traffic in 1865 and shortly after opened for passenger services which have operated every year since between Tywyn and Nant Gwernol, seven miles inland.

In 1951, operation of the line was taken over by Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society and became the world’s first preserved railway.

Operation of the line is primarily by volunteers and a small paid staff and is now a major part of mid Wales tourism.

