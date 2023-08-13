Tân yn Llŷn brings National Eisteddfod to a fiery finale

Music, poetry and fire brought the 2023 National Eisteddfod in Llŷn and Eifionydd to a dramatic and spectacular climax.

Tân yn Llŷn was an art installation that grew during the Eisteddfod and reached a powerful pinnacle in a fiery scene at the end of the week-long festival.

The theme of Tân yn Llŷn is peace and that fighting continues for peace to this day. It focuses on controversial events at a Royal Air Force base in 1936 when Saunders Lewis, David John (DJ) Williams and Lewis Valentine made their way to the newly commissioned RAF bombing school at Penyberth near Pwllheli.

On Saturday evening mask wearing actors as the three men led a procession around the Maes to the installation which had attracted considerable attention during the Eisteddfod.

Within a crawiau, or slate fence, small fires were lit in containers as musicians sang songs. An illuminated sign displayed the message “Mae Heddwch yn Weithred” (Peace is an Action) as fireworks lit up the night sky.

The project, funded by the Arts Council of Wales was produced by Zoe Munn has worked with Circus Cimera, local musicians and poets alongside Mandy Dike and Ben Rigby from And Now: in Waunfawr near Caernarfon.

Earlier on the Maes a large crowd of music lovers had enjoyed rock group Candelas on the main outdoor stage.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

