Task force established to protect the future of Holyhead Port

The Welsh Government has announced the creation of a task force to help develop a new strategy for the future of Holyhead Port.

The announcement follows the temporary closure of the port following damage to its berthing infrastructure inflicted by Storm Darragh last month.

All ferry services between Dublin and Holyhead were cancelled after the storm hit on 6 December, upending travel plans for thousands in the festive season.

Additional ferry services to alternative ports were put in place to help deal with the closure while repairs are carried out

Stena Ferries, which operates the port, has indicated that remedial work is currently on schedule for a partial reopening on 16 January.

Ken Skates

The task force will be led by the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates alongside the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans.

The group will work with the Irish Minister of State for Transport, James Lawless, the UK Government and other key players in the Welsh & Irish ports and ferry industry to ensure the port meets the future needs of both nations.

Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates said:” The potential impacts of the closure over the Festive period on freight and passenger movements were very significant, with time-sensitive seasonal goods needing to reach market and people travelling home to their families for Christmas.”

‘Strategic significance’

He added: “We worked tirelessly with the Irish Government, the UK Government, Welsh ports, ferry companies and others to secure alternative routes for goods and people to get where they needed to go and I want to thank everyone for their efforts.

“We have always recognised the strategic significance of Holyhead, by our support for the Anglesey Freeport and our support to ensure that the port’s breakwater can be maintained so that the port can remain usable for many decades to come.

“I am also grateful for the recent assurance from Stena Ports that they remain committed to Holyhead’s long-term future. But I think the time is now right for us to re-evaluate what Holyhead needs from all of its stakeholders over the longer term, to not just survive, but to thrive.

“I want the task force I am announcing today to consider the resilience of sea connectivity between Wales and Ireland more generally, so that these critical transport links can better withstand the challenges we expect from climate-driven changes in severe weather patterns and other hazards and threats. It is crucial we work together so we can secure a successful future for the Port of Holyhead.”

The Cabinet Secretary will announce further details of this task force shortly but expects to invite participation from all of the major players in the Welsh & Irish ports and ferry industry, local authorities, regional business representatives, logistics bodies and surface transport operators.

