Tata snubs Labour plea over closure of Port Talbot blast furnaces

Tata Steel has confirmed it will press on with shutting off blast furnaces at its Port Talbot steelworks in the coming months, in a move which will cost thousands of jobs in south Wales.

The company revealed the decision despite calls from the Labour Party to delay the decision until after the upcoming general election.

The steelmaking giant said it is “apprehensive” reading media reports that its restructuring plans “may be put in peril due to policy differences expressed by the Conservative and Labour parties, during the ongoing election period”.

It said in a stock market update: “We wish to inform that [Tata Steel] confirms that it will continue with the announced closure of the heavy end assets and restructuring program at Port Talbot in the coming months.”

The steelmaking giant is moving to a greener form of production, using an electric arc furnace – which needs fewer workers, leaving jobs at risk.

On Monday, senior Labour figures including Jo Stevens, the shadow Welsh secretary, and embattled First Minister Vaughan Gething urged Tata to wait for a possible Labour government next month so fresh talks can take place.

Vaughan Gething, the Welsh Labour leader, insisted the General Election in July had “changed the opportunity”.

He said the company believed there was going to be an autumn election, but there was now a “very real prospect” of a Labour government “with a different agenda”.

He said: “This is about the future of all of us in Wales and Britain and it’s right that we are here today.”

Mr Gething said he expected the company – which unions say has threatened to cut redundancy pay in response to proposed in industrial action – to negotiate “in good faith” with Labour and the trade unions.

He added: “Suggesting that there would be a reduction in the redundancy offer is not something that my government could support, I will be clear with the company when I meet them shortly.”

Tata has insisted the reduction in roles, which was first announced in January, is necessary to stop the company from making £1 million a day in losses.

The company also insisted it is not safe or financially practicable to build an electric arc furnace while old blast furnaces are still operational.

