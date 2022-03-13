Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Tata Steel which runs Port Talbot steelworks say they will no longer use Russian coal

13 Mar 2022 1 minute Read
Picture by Matt Jones (CC BY 2.0)

Tata Steel UK, which runs Britain’s biggest steelworks at Port Talbot, has said that it will no longer use Russian coal.

Russia is second only to the US as a source of coal for the UK, with  684,000 tons imported to the UK over the first nine months of 2021. Tata Steel used to buy 10-15% of its coal requirements from Russia for use in pulverised coal injection.

Unlike the US Government, the UK Government has stopped short of an outright ban on importing Russian energy products.

But Tata Steel UK, part of a giant Indian conglomerate, said it would go ahead with the move anyway, with Australia and Canada lined up as replacements.

A Tata UK spokesman said that they would “ensure that customers will not be affected” by the move.

Tata Steel Managing Director T V Narendran said: “For our Europe operations, we have to buy more from North America and India buys coal mostly from Australia.”

He added that the cost of coal would rise if the conflict continues.

Dai Rob
Dai Rob
29 seconds ago

Is this making it easier to pull the plug on the Works?

