TB screening after case associated with Welsh pub identified

A confirmed case of active tuberculosis (TB) has been identified in an individual associated with a south Wales pub, Public Health Wales has said.

Public Health Wales is working with Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board and Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council to screen close contacts identified following the confirmation of the case in an individual associated with the Welcome Inn in Tonypandy.

Investigations have identified a number of close contacts of the individual, and these people have been invited for screening.

The risk to the general public is low, and no outbreak has been declared, Public Health Wales has said.

There is nothing to suggest that the person contracted TB at the pub; it is thought that they have attended the pub when they unknowingly had the infection.

As a precaution around 70 close contacts have been offered testing.

Elizabeth Marchant, Locum Consultant in Health Protection at Public Health Wales, said: “TB is difficult to transmit. It requires close and prolonged contact with an infectious individual, such as living in the same household, for a person to become infected.

“I would stress that the risk of infection with TB to the general public remains very low.

“The screening being carried out in Tonypandy is a routine part of established infection control procedures, and people invited for screening have been identified as part of the investigations into this case of active TB.

“In order to facilitate the screening process, it will be carried out at the Welcome Inn. I would like to thank the Welcome Inn for their help in this.

“If any other positive TB infections are identified as a result, appropriate treatment will be offered. TB is curable with a full course of treatment.”

More information on tuberculosis is available from the NHS 111 Wales website at: https://111.wales.nhs.uk/encyclopaedia/t/article/tuberculosis/

