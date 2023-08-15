Team GB triathlete from Wales competes for charity that helped him walk again

A team GB triathlete from south Wales who suffered a stroke and brain haemorrhage will compete for the charity that helped him walk again.

Now fully recovered, Nick Barton will represent Great Britain next month, at the World Championships triathlon in Pontevedra, northern Spain with the aim of raising money for the Headway charity.

Headway’s care, alongside Cardiff and Vale UHB’s, rehabilitation and re-integration programmes saw Nick make a full recovery — not only teaching him to walk again after suffering weakness on the left-hand side of his body, but also supporting him through the mental effects of the injury.

Barratt Developments South Wales has today announced that it will kick-start Nick’s fundraising efforts with a donation of £1,000.

Barratt Developments will donate an additional £1,500 to Headway from its Community Fund – an initiative which enables the house builder to support charities across south Wales.

Nick said: “Headway was a huge support to not just myself, but my whole family, as we adjusted to this new chapter in our lives.

“I am a huge believer that we can achieve whatever we put our minds to, so I set myself a number of recovery goals — starting with walking from my bed to the nearby chair, to completing a charity run and cycle one year on from my injury, in June 2020.

“Finishing second in the age group World Championships qualifier in June 2022 and competing once again this year is an incredible feeling — and knowing I have the UK’s largest housebuilder supporting me makes it even more special.

“I hope my story inspires others to achieve their recovery goals — no matter how big or small.”

“Grateful”

Rebecca Pearce, Chief Executive Office at Headway, said: “We’re so grateful to Nick for undertaking this sporting feat to raise much-needed funds for a charity so close to his heart — and to Barratt Homes South Wales for their additional support.

“Without their generosity, we couldn’t provide the services we do to brain injury sufferers and their families in South Wales, just like Nick. We therefore wish him all the very best with the triathlon — fingers crossed for a podium finish!”

Charity champion for Barratt Developments South Wales, Lewis Allwood, added: “The Community Fund allows us to support the local communities we’re building in via three separate, quarterly donations.

“Applications for the Community Fund are open to all registered charities operating in South Wales. To be considered, simply send us an email explaining what the funding would be spent on, and how it would benefit the local community.”

To apply for the Community Fund, please email: bdwswcommfund@barratthomes.co.uk or visit www.barrattdevelopments.co.uk/charity/barratt-and-dwh-community-fund for further information.

