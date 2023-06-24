Technical fault affecting 999 calls hits Welsh police and fire services

Emergency services across the country have been affected by a technical fault preventing 999 calls from connecting.

In Wales, South Wales Police and Dyfed-Powys Police have told people to call 101 in case of emergency.

South Wales Police said: “Due to a technical issue that is impacting a number of police forces, many 999 calls are not connecting.”

⚠️ Due to a technical issue that is impacting a number of police forces, many 999 calls are not connecting. 📞 Please still dial 999 in an emergency however if you can't get through on 999 please call 101 in an emergency. pic.twitter.com/7XipJorsnO — South Wales Police (@swpolice) June 25, 2023

Gwent Police reported the fault on Twitter but have recently announce that their 999 lines have been recovered but reiterated that should callers experience difficulties they should still use 101.

North Wales Police have not issued any warnings regarding the fault.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Mid & West Wales Fire are still declaring there is an issue with 999 calls, while North Wales Fire and Rescue say the problem has been resolved.

Elsewhere

Elsewhere, Greater Manchester Police, Hampshire Police, and Bedfordshire Police, West Yorkshire Police, West Midlands Police, and Norfolk Police have reported the issue and told people to use 101 in an emergency.

Bedfordshire Fire Control and Leicestershire Fire Control have also warned of the fault. It is not yet clear how many forces have been affected.

Some services said the issue was “national” with others saying it has impacted a “number of” police forces or emergency services.

