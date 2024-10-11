Techniquest launches new Mini Metro play zone

Techniquest’s role play area has been completely transformed into an interactive ‘Mini Metro’ space for under 7s.

Pop a bright yellow hard hat on your head, grab a mini high-vis jacket and get set to play! The Mini Metro Play Zone is a place where imaginations can run wild as children get to cater for ‘customers’ in a mini station café, pretend to be rail signallers keeping the tracks clear, sit in the driver’s seat of a train, build walls with bricks, and play with a miniature train set.

Situated on the first floor of Techniquest in Cardiff Bay, the Mini Metro Play Zone was officially opened by Chief Executive Officer of Techniquest Sue Wardle; Rail Infrastructure Director of TfW Karl Gilmore DL; Jason Ellis of Siemens Mobility; and Alasdair MacDonald of Balfour Beatty.

Sue Wardle said: “We’re so grateful to have been able to work with such incredible partners to create this amazing new space for our youngest visitors.

As a charity, collaborations with supporters like Transport for Wales, Siemens Mobility and Balfour Beatty are at the heart of our success and it really wouldn’t have been possible without their funding and technical input, working alongside our talented in-house team.

“It’s a real delight to see how families are engaging with all the different areas of the Mini Metro Play Zone already — from donning the miniature hard hats and high-vis jackets to sitting in the train driver’s seat!

“And I’m thrilled that it is now officially ‘open for business’, in plenty of time for the October half-term school holidays.”

The project initially came about when a member of Techniquest’s Board who worked for TfW recognised the synergy that existed for both organisations when it came to engaging with children from an early age: encouraging them to reach their full potential and to unwrap some of the opportunities that might exist for them in the world of work one day.



Karl Gilmore, Rail Infrastructure Director, said: “We’re determined to be one of Wales’ leading inclusive employers and are committed to breaking down barriers in the rail industry so everyone who aspires towards a role such as train driver or engineer is given the opportunity to make it a reality.

“Introducing these opportunities through play and fun from an early age is a great way to excite future generations about STEM, the construction industry and the wider benefits of public transport.”

Techniquest has extended opening hours from 9am to 6pm seven days a week throughout the October holidays, and general admission tickets are available through the Techniquest website.

