Teenage boy arrested after alleged firearms threat released on bail

A teenage boy arrested on suspicion of making threats that referenced a stabbing at a Carmarthenshire school in which two teachers and a student were attacked has been released on bail.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the 15-year-old boy was arrested in the Cross Hands area during the early hours of Thursday morning, following reports of “threatening messages relating to Ysgol Dyffryn Aman”.

A 13-year-old girl has appeared in court charged with three counts of attempted murder relating to the incident at the school, also known as Amman Valley School, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on Wednesday.

Investigations into both incidents are being run separately, though officers have been examining whether there is any “connection between the alleged offences”.

Bail conditions

In a statement issued on Friday evening, a spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The 15-year-old male arrested in Cross Hands during the early hours of Thursday morning, following reports about threatening messages relating to Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, has been released on police bail with conditions that prevent him from entering certain educational establishments, or the Amman and Gwendraeth Valley areas.

“Bail restrictions also include a curfew, and prevent him having unsupervised access to social media.”

Previously, the force said that officers had executed a warrant at an address in Ammanford overnight and recovered a BB gun following “threats involving a firearm”.

The police spokeswoman added that the investigation into the allegations was continuing, with officers appealing for anyone with information including screenshots from social media, to contact the force.

Anyone who can assist police is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on social media, online, via email or by calling 101, quoting reference number 392 of April 24.

