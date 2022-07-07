News
The 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene off Limekiln Road, Pontypool, Gwent Police said.A 14-year-old girl from Blaenavon was airlifted and fighting for life at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Teenage boy dies in quarry fall as girl fights for her life
Officers were called out at around 6.30pm on July 6.
A force spokesman said: “The boy’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
“Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101.”
