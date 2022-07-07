Teenage boy dies in quarry fall as girl fights for her life

The 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene off Limekiln Road, Pontypool, Gwent Police said.A 14-year-old girl from Blaenavon was airlifted and fighting for life at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Officers were called out at around 6.30pm on July 6.

A force spokesman said: “The boy’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101.”