Teenage boy held in connection with right-wing terrorism offences
A teenager has been arrested in connection with right-wing terrorism offences, police said.
The 17-year-old boy was held by detectives from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit in the Dyfed area of Wales on Wednesday morning, West Midlands Police confirmed.
He was arrested on suspicion of distribution of terrorist-related material, contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and inciting racial hatred, under the Public Order Act 1986.
Police said there was no immediate threat to public safety and that the arrest – part of a joint operation with Welsh counter-terrorism officers and South Wales Police – was intelligence-led.
Extremism only exists in white people in today’s world, BLM can chant about black power, killing and punishing whites, but we say or do anything to protect our own values, culture, language or heritage and we’re instantly branded racist. This is why white Britons won’t exist in the future targeting young people whilst they constantly ignore violent Islam and dangerous left ideology involving the grooming and perversion of innocent children.