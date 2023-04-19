Teenage boy held in connection with right-wing terrorism offences

A teenager has been arrested in connection with right-wing terrorism offences, police said.

The 17-year-old boy was held by detectives from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit in the Dyfed area of Wales on Wednesday morning, West Midlands Police confirmed.

He was arrested on suspicion of distribution of terrorist-related material, contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and inciting racial hatred, under the Public Order Act 1986.

Police said there was no immediate threat to public safety and that the arrest – part of a joint operation with Welsh counter-terrorism officers and South Wales Police – was intelligence-led.

