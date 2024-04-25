Teenage boy remains in custody after making threats referencing Ysgol Dyffryn Aman stabbing

A teenager from the Cross Hands area remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of making threats, which referenced the incident at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman on Wednesday (24 April), Dyfed Powys Police have confirmed.

Police carried out a warrant at his home following reports about threatening messages being sent on social media, which led to his arrest during the early hours of this morning (25 April).

Superintendent Ross Evans said: “We would like to thank the many members of the public who reported concerns around messages they had seen online. This allowed us to take swift action in executing a warrant and arresting a suspect.

“While this investigation is being run separately to our enquiries into the major incident at Ysgol Dyffryn Amman yesterday, our officers will be seeking to establish both the credibility of the threats, and whether there was any connection between the alleged offences.

“Again, I would urge people not to speculate, not to share any images or videos relating to either investigation, and to allow us to carry out our enquiries fully.

“If you, or your children, are distressed by these events, please seek support from an appropriate agency.”

Hospital

The two teachers and a pupil who were hurt in a stabbing at the school were discharged from hospital on Thursday morning.

A teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

One of the teachers injured in the attack has been named as Fiona Elias, the head of Year 7, by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman.

The second adult is reported to be Liz Hopkin, a special needs teacher.

The school went into lockdown after a “code red” alarm sounded through the PA system, during which students and staff are said to have hidden in classrooms – with one pupil reportedly vaulting the school fence to get to safety.

The lockdown lasted around four hours between 11.20am and 3.20pm, resulting in a lengthy and anxious wait for parents who were seen tearfully hugging their children after they walked through the gates.

Footage of the incident has been circulating online, with a number of newspapers reporting the contents of one video in which a panicked pupil can be heard shouting about someone getting stabbed.

