Teenage boy who drowned in sea named

A 15-year-old boy who drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea at a beach near Port Talbot has been named.

David Ejimofor from Aberavon was found and pulled from the water near Aberavon Beach, Port Talbot shortly after 7.10pm on Monday evening.

The teenager was rushed to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

South Wales Police said they are continuing to investigate and called it a “sad and tragic incident”.

Detective Inspector Carl Price said: “We continue to interview witnesses and gather evidence to establish the circumstances that led to this very sad and tragic incident.

“We are working with partners to support those affected and our thoughts are with David’s family and friends.”

Saddened

Headteacher of St Joseph’s Catholic School in Port Talbot, Eugene Scourfield, said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic and unexpected passing away of one of our Year 11 pupils.”

Mr Scourfield said that support services had been set up in the school and asked for people to “keep the family in your prayers”.

People were asked to avoid the area while the incident was unfolding.

The Coastguard were called to the incident at around 6.10pm sparking a huge rescue operation involving members of the public, police officers, a volunteer RNLI team, the Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact police quoting 2300202601.

Stephen Kinnock, Labour MP for Aberavon said it was a “huge tragedy”, adding: “It has been heartening to see our community send so much love to this young man’s family.”

Sean Pursey, Neath Port Talbot councillor for Sandfields East, said: “My thoughts are with all the pupils today, losing a friend in circumstances like this will be difficult for them.

“Having lost a friend quite young, it gets a little easier over time, but you never forget and always carry them with you.”

