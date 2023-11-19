Support our Nation today - please donate here
Teenage girl to appear in court over stabbing in Powys village

19 Nov 2023 1 minute read
Photo by ohefin is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

A 14-year-old girl will appear in court on Monday charged with the attempted murder of another girl in a Powys village.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers are investigating a stabbing which is said to have taken place in Coelbren on the edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog national park shortly after 7pm on Thursday.

The victim – whose name and age have not been confirmed by detectives – sustained serious injuries, but is in a stable condition in hospital.

The suspect, who cannot be named due to her age, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

She will appear before Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Anybody with information relating to the incident can contact the force on 101, by emailing [email protected] or via an online form on its website with information.

To remain anonymous contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

