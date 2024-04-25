Teenage schoolgirl charged with attempted murder after school stabbing

A teenage schoolgirl has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a school in Carmarthenshire.

Pupils at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman (Amman Valley School) in Carmarthenshire went into lockdown just after 11.20am on Wednesday after the stabbing at the end of morning break.

Two teachers and a pupil were hurt in the incident but have now been released from hospital.

A 13-year-old girl has now been charged with three counts of attempted murder, Superintendent Ross Evans, of Dyfed-Powys police, said.

In a statement read outside the school, Superintendent Ross Evans, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Two teachers and a pupil were taken to hospital with stab wounds. They have all since been discharged.

“A 13-year-old-girl was arrested at the scene. She has now been charged with three counts of attempted murder.”

While online lessons will continue, the school will stay closed for in-person teaching on Friday, Carmarthenshire County Council has confirmed.

A council spokesperson said Dyfed Powys Police believe they are likely to conclude their investigation at the school by the end of the day on Thursday.

Whether the school will reopen on Monday has not been confirmed.

Councillor Darren Price, leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, said: “On behalf of Carmarthenshire County Council, I would like to express our relief that the three injured individuals have been discharged from hospital and we wish them a speedy recovery.

“Yesterday’s incident came as a great shock to everyone and I would like to recognise the excellent response of the staff and pupils at the school, council staff and all emergency services involved.

“I am humbled by the strength, resolve and determination by all involved to see our children return to their classrooms as soon as it is safe to do so.”

