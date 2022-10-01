Teenage Welsh soldier who took part in Queen’s funeral found dead at barracks

A teenage Welsh soldier who took part in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been found dead at his barracks in London.

Jack Burnell-Williams, 18, died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge just before 4pm, the Army said.

The trooper walked with the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch during her state funeral last month.

His mother, from Bridgend, South Wales, paid tribute to him on social media, posting a picture of him in his ceremonial uniform.

She wrote: “Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son.”

Family and friends will gather to pay tribute to him at the Bryntirion Football Club in Bridgend this afternoon.

He had served in the Household Cavalry.

An Army spokesman said: “It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on 28th September 2022 at Hyde Park Barracks.

“Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

The Metropolitan Police said the death has been referred to the coroner. It is not being treated as suspicious.

Tributes were paid to the young soldier on social media, including by the mother of another soldier who served with him.

She wrote: “Absolutely devastated for you as a family. Was a pleasure to have met Jack and for our son to have spent the last two years alongside him.”

