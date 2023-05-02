Teenager killed in Cardiff car crash named

A 15-year-old girl who died in a car crash in Cardiff has been named as Keely Morgan.

The teenager was hit by a vehicle in Heol Trelai, Caerau, in the west of the city just after 9.30pm on Monday.

She was later declared dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains at Cardiff Bay Police Station where he continues to be questioned, South Wales Police (SWP) have confirmed.

The force said the incident involved Ms Morgan, who was a pedestrian, and a black Vauxhall Astra.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident or of either Ms Morgan or the car prior to the collision are being asked to make contact with police quoting reference *140268.

Ms Morgan’s family are said to be being supported by a family liaison officer and have asked to be allowed to come to terms with their grief in private.

A spokesperson for SWP said: “Our thoughts remain with Keely’s family at this time.”

The busy residential road where the fatal crash happened was closed for hours overnight and reopened at around 6am on Tuesday.