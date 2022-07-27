Telegraph advises readers to shun ‘unwelcoming’ France over Dover queues – and go to Tenby instead
Pembrokeshire may have repelled a French invasion at the Battle of Fishguard in 1797 but may be about to welcome many tourists who are repelled by the French themselves.
The Telegraph newspaper has advised that their readers holiday in Tenby in order to “shun” the “unwelcoming” French over the queues at the port of Dover.
Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister has blamed the delays at the port on inadequate staffing from French border police.
Others however have pointed to the fact that were it not for Brexit, additional checking and stamping of British passports would not be required.
“In the wake of chaotic scenes at the port of Dover, and hellish queues for the Eurotunnel in Folkestone, Britons wishing to hop across the Channel this summer have been urged to go elsewhere unless France is more welcoming,” the Telegraph newspaper said.
“Fortunately for travellers, there are plenty of alternatives to your French favourites on UK soil.
“Queen Victoria frequented Menton, on the French Riviera, but we’re certain she would have also found plenty of amusement in Tenby, the swanky resort’s Welsh doppelganger, where cheerful Georgian townhouses in chalk-box pastels rim the harbour.
“At low tide, you can walk across to St Catherine’s Island, with its cake-topper of a Victorian fortress.”
The newspaper advises taking lunch at the “hip” SandBar and spending a night at Penally Abbey.
‘Weird’
Telegraph readers may be within their rights to complain of mixed messages however, after the newspaper advised its readers just last week to holiday in Devon rather than Wales because the “place names are weird”.
The newspaper’s travel writer Ed Grenby, in an article about how to survive the school holidays with children, advised readers that while Wales was “cheaper” for holidays, the place names were a downside in both Wales and Cornwall.
Cornwall and Welsh place names share a common root in Brythonic. Ed Grenby advised holidaymakers to go to Devon instead.
“Devon is pretty much identical – but quieter, nearer, cheaper and the place names are less weird [than Cornwall],” he said.
“South Wales is quieter, nearer and cheaper still, though the place names are also weird.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Weren’t they recently slagging us down because of the proposed tourism taxes and the increase of council tax on second homes?… Why it’s almost as if they will say absolutely anything at all.
Get in the queues you slobs, its what you voted for…..
Oh great. English tourists with weird English names from English towns with weird Englush names.
And another thing: the queues at la Manche are due to Brexit, the French aren’t responsible for the idiotic decisions of the English National Party (aka the Conservative party). Of course the Torygraph will never admit to this.
La Manche??? No, Môr Udd; this is nation.cymru not nation.ffrainc🤣
You must know that anything French p!sses off Torygraph readers hence my use of ‘La Manche’
The English failed to construct cabins for the French Border Force to work from.
With regard to place names – how do you spell/pronounce DARBY, LESTER,etc,etc
Be glad when England votes for Independence.
Very awkward nation to deal with (England)
Simples, Dinbych-y-Pysgod instead of Tenby problem solved…use their ‘journalism’ against them…
I understand there’s great hotels in Ynys Mon as a base for readers of Y Telegraff to see the sights of Tenby
ha ha ha…yes indeed
English tourists in good faith are welcome. Do we really want Telegraph readers though? Let’s get those slogans painted. Something like “Nid oes croeso i ddarllenwyr y telegraff” (Sorry that’s Google Translate – my Welsh is not brilliant)
Pembrokeshire has been called ‘the little England beyond Wales’ so perhaps that makes Tenby acceptable to the Telegraph!
That’s it. Tell them all to go to Tenby and when they get caught up in queues, the Telecrap can blame ‘The Welsh’. At least those who DO choose to go there will find out it is actually called Dinbych-Y-Pysgod and be educated.
Still, if enough wealthy English love it and buy holiday homes there, their mild inconvenience might get us some upgraded roads. Below the Landsker Line at least. Conservative MPs, so there is a chance of some
Hunger GamesLevelling Up funding from MordorWestminster
Thank you all for a lovely pre-lunch chortle. I think that NC really ought not to put these stories in the News listing. We need a new heading, so perhaps Posters can make some suggestions. My firrst thought was Tory Media b******s but that is not the sort of thing one should have in a polite publication.