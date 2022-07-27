Telegraph advises readers to shun ‘unwelcoming’ France over Dover queues – and go to Tenby instead

Pembrokeshire may have repelled a French invasion at the Battle of Fishguard in 1797 but may be about to welcome many tourists who are repelled by the French themselves.

The Telegraph newspaper has advised that their readers holiday in Tenby in order to “shun” the “unwelcoming” French over the queues at the port of Dover.

Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister has blamed the delays at the port on inadequate staffing from French border police.

Others however have pointed to the fact that were it not for Brexit, additional checking and stamping of British passports would not be required.

“In the wake of chaotic scenes at the port of Dover, and hellish queues for the Eurotunnel in Folkestone, Britons wishing to hop across the Channel this summer have been urged to go elsewhere unless France is more welcoming,” the Telegraph newspaper said.

“Fortunately for travellers, there are plenty of alternatives to your French favourites on UK soil.

“Queen Victoria frequented Menton, on the French Riviera, but we’re certain she would have also found plenty of amusement in Tenby, the swanky resort’s Welsh doppelganger, where cheerful Georgian townhouses in chalk-box pastels rim the harbour.

“At low tide, you can walk across to St Catherine’s Island, with its cake-topper of a Victorian fortress.”

The newspaper advises taking lunch at the “hip” SandBar and spending a night at Penally Abbey.

‘Weird’

Telegraph readers may be within their rights to complain of mixed messages however, after the newspaper advised its readers just last week to holiday in Devon rather than Wales because the “place names are weird”.

The newspaper’s travel writer Ed Grenby, in an article about how to survive the school holidays with children, advised readers that while Wales was “cheaper” for holidays, the place names were a downside in both Wales and Cornwall.

Cornwall and Welsh place names share a common root in Brythonic. Ed Grenby advised holidaymakers to go to Devon instead.

“Devon is pretty much identical – but quieter, nearer, cheaper and the place names are less weird [than Cornwall],” he said.

“South Wales is quieter, nearer and cheaper still, though the place names are also weird.”

