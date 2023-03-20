Telegraph brands Wales ‘wokest country in Europe’
A Telegraph columnist has launched a scathing attack on Wales branding it the ‘wokest country in Europe.’
The article, which blasted Welsh Labour policies, was written by former Labour MP for Glasgow south and Scottish Brexit campaigner, Tom Harris.
Entitled ‘Labour has made Wales the wokest country in Europe’, Harris claimed the current Welsh Government is a “warning of Britain’s potential future under Keir Starmer”.
In the anti-Welsh Labour rant, Harris cautions “Britain” saying “Wales is not just an example of what Labour can do at a British level: it is a warning.”
He adds: “If Keir Starmer will say or do nothing to condemn the extremism rearing its head in Welsh schools, local councils and government departments, we must assume that he wants the same thing for the rest of the country.”
In the article, Harris writes fondly of his favourite historical novel entitled “Here be Dragons” which retells the story of the Brothers of Gwyneth.
But Harris accuses modern Wales of still harbouring dragons in the form of Labour who has “governed uninterrupted since the advent of devolution.”
The former Labour MP, who admitted to voting Conservative in the 2018 election, criticised Welsh Government plans to make it easier to change gender and accused Mark Drakeford of having “no second thoughts” on the proposals following the UK Government’s veto of the Scottish gender reform bill.
“no-nonsense insight”
But the Welsh Government’s current LQBTQ+ Action Plan was published shortly after the UK Government blocked Scotland’s gender bill plans.
The Welsh Government has said the plan will aim to strengthen equality and human rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people to create a fairer and more welcoming society in Wales.
Harris, who has been dubbed by the Telegraph as a deliverer of “no-nonsense insight”, also branded the Welsh Government’s new teaching curriculum as a “sinister trend” for its inclusion of information about different genders which he says is an “unscientific notion”.
The Telegraph columnist went on to bash Welsh Government plans to provide private landlords with anti-hate crime training so tenants can be supported if they experience racism.
The proposals were announced following reports of racially motivated hate crimes being on the increase in Wales.
According to Harris, the measures to protect tenants “prove Welsh Labour’s status at the cutting edge of woke” and shouldn’t be included in the list of priorities in Wales.
The Welsh Government’s audit of statues and place names of people directly involved in the slave trade also gave cause for further finger pointing from Harris.
He described the Welsh Government review of monuments as “chilling” and “Labour feeling entitled to destroy historical items to push the right historical narrative”.
Welsh Tory Leader, Andrew RT Davies seemed in agreement with Harris’s rant and shared the Telegraph article to social media in a post that read: “And we all have to live through it. Labour in Wales have persued Sturgeon’s gender self-ID policy and want to tear down statues through their ‘Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan’.
“A warning to the rest of the UK what Starmer’s priorities would be.”
A Facebook user responded to the the post saying: “So just to confirm, you don’t want us to be anti-racist?”
Good, I want us to be woke. They think its an insult when the reality is that its a compliment.I bet they can’t even explain what woke means in the first place.
You want Wales to be woke, ie
I don’t want Wales to be woke. Drop the myth that Wales is morally better than England. We are dependent on London for money, and haven’t found a way to change this, even though Labour and Plaid have had 100 years to do so. We need to be awake, not woke.
Your first two points basically describe Brexit. The 3rd illustrates how badly you need education instead of jumping on a bandwagon without research. The 4th point is basically the current Westminster government.
I often find myself criticising the Welsh Government, but all you doing is projecting criticism of the the tories onto the WG.
My advice, get off the bandwagons and do some proper research.
I would take that as a compliment and move on…is Guto Harri down for a Knighthood?
The Telegraph would. On a possibly related matter, was “persued” in R2D2’s original or is it an error of transcription?
Should ARTD be approached to allow his small-holding to be used as a location to film the remake of the CIA’s Animal Farm directed by George Lucas?…he could have a small part in it…
Yeah Mochyn Tory
And they are correct! The Welsh are the clearest example of Wokeness. They’ve been allowing England to replace them as British for Atleast 200 years, and now totally fine With the tearing down of Cymric national figures, why? Because they were White men! Nothing says Welsh like destroying your culture so that a minority feel more comfortable.
Let’s sacrifice the rights of 99 people to cater to the rights of 1. How Uplifting and Progressive is that?!
Thank you Telegraph for that accolade. I want to be part of a nation that treats everyone equally and doesn’t celebrate slavery
A rare compliment and recognition of our country from the Tyrrannograph which is obviously another attempt to oppress and insult. It recognises that our nationality is Welsh/ Cymreig so we should demand all documentation states the fact officially and enshrine our right to quote our nationality correctly. If they disagree, they should explain why they are denigrating a section of what they view as the Great British People.
It is noticeable that the pro Brexit campaigners never write articles on how successful Brexit has been, but regularly write offensive, to Cymru that is, articles on or about Cymru, its government language or people. We are an easy target for outlets such as this, as their readership lap it up, its what they want to hear.
More Torygraph BS the Tories now getting really desperate with their culture wars.