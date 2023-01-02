Telegraph claims ‘English taxpayers’ are footing the bill for remote working arrangements of Welsh civil servants
The Telegraph has claimed “English taxpayers” are footing the bill for the remote and hybrid working arrangements of civil servants in Wales introduced during the Covid pandemic.
The criticism comes after a Freedom of Information Act request showed that in September, only 10.3% of the 5,287 civil servants attended work in person across the Welsh Government’s 10 main offices.
Jacob Rees-Mogg carried out an attack on the Welsh Government saying its remote workers are a “expensive way of delivering a poor service”.
Rees-Mogg also accused the Welsh Government of “treating taxpayers contemptuously” by pointlessly renting, heating and lighting office space.
He told the Telegraph: “Taxpayers’ money ought to be used responsibly. Although it seems clear that working from home has led to lower quality public services, if for ideological reasons, the Welsh Government encourages working from home, it ought to reduce its office accommodation.”
Since Covid 19 restrictions were lifted in Wales, 9 out of 10 of its civil servants have continued to work from home.
Hypocrisy
Earlier this year Mr Rees-Mogg, at the time the UK minister for government efficiency, was accused of hypocrisy after pushing for civil servants to return to the office having previously supported flexible working as part of government plans to minimise the need for office space used by civil servants.
Rees-Mogg had written in support of the UK Government’s 2018 Estate Strategy which set out plans to reduce the size of the government estate to free up public land for housing, including by promoting “smarter working” and “working in ways that minimise our need for office space”.
In an essay, co-written by Rees-Mogg, published the following year, he encouraged the government to “accelerate” the plans and appoint a senior cabinet minister “responsible for identifying and releasing public land for housing”.
Mark Drakeford previously supported a blended approach to remote working and said: “There is absolutely no case that says that people don’t work hard unless they are under the gaze of a government.”
Flexibility
A spokesperson for Mr Drakeford said: “Having the flexibility of office, remote and hybrid working brings benefits for local economies, businesses, individuals and the environment. These flexibilities increase productivity, improve work life balance, and deliver less air and noise pollution.
“Our vision is to maximise the benefits of office, remote and hybrid working for our people and organisation. We want to support our staff to retain the benefits of remote-working while also enabling them to come together in an office environment to connect and collaborate in person.”
In Parliament last year, brexiteer Rees-Mogg was unable to identify the leader of the Welsh Conservatives when asked by Labour MP, Kevin Brenna.
The Tory MP for North Somerset couldn’t name Andrew RT Davies and instead said: “My honourable friend the Secretary of State for Wales is called Simon Hart.”
Oh, this pesky UK is such a drain on English taxpayers isn’t it. Best be shot of it doncha think?
Indeed…if I were the English, I think I would Engxit the UK and go it alone…
Yes, the sooner they go back to wherever they came from the better. Whinge whinge whinge. They are all immigrants and they have the cheek to run down current immigrants. You could not make it up.
The Telegraph should be encouraging it’s readership the advantage of allowing INDEPENDENCE for Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales in order to solve the English problem.
The NHS/GIG is paying for all sorts of treatments and prescriptions for English retired who have sold their high value homes over the border and moved here but have contributed very little in taxes for Cymru.
Pretty much the same number of Welsh retirees live in England. It’s not a massive difference. https://nation.cymru/opinion/why-its-young-people-moving-out-not-retirees-moving-in-thats-a-burden-on-wales/?shared=email&msg=fail
Taxes should be gathered on the basis of one’s place of residence, then?
More attacks of democracy in Cymru from the nouveau imperialists at the Tellygraff a newspaper I wouldn’t line my cats tray with for fear of it poisoning the animal.
The english taxpayer are always whingeing and claim to be paying for everyone else in Britain. Well, they shoulda blame their ancestors for being so obsessed in conquering, ruling and forcing unification of the British people. Only they wanted it! I don’t recall ever reading that the Welsh, Scots and Irish were doing cartwheels in favour. Now they have the cheek to throw it in our faces. There are 68,000,000 living in Britain of which 58,000,000 are English so I would calculate it costs them more to finance themselves than anyone else!!
The Tory’s have a history of getting rid of anything that does not return a profit for them. Look at the history of privatisation, part of the Tory doctrine. If, after all these years they have not been on the profit side of the deal, they would have dumped the other 3 countries long ago. This is just Tory bluster to pander to the party faithful, and pass the blame for mis management of the economy onto the Celts, ie look what they are costing us.
They even privatise stuff that doesn’t ever return a profit and go on to subsidise such ventures indefinitely from the public coffers. That is the truth at the heart of this Tory establishment scam – it keeps on sucking the public money t*t while moaning about tax burdens!
I love the Telegraph – it helps the call for Welsh independence no end. Just think, the more the paper criticises the cheaper it will be for us. Let it pay for the path to self determination – not us.
Or ‘Torygraph advocates independence for Wales as poor English taxpayers are sick of paying for it’. Whatever is going on in Wales in this regard will be going on 10 fold in England so why aren’t the vocal in their complaints about that? Just more bigoted hate type against our country.